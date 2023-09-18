Rebecca Lannon of Reveel Named Recipient of 2023 Women in Supply Chain Award

Company Leader Recognized for Her Efforts in Helping Bring Pricing Transparency to the Parcel Shipping Industry Through Data Science

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Reveel , whose Shipping Intelligence™ Platform enables companies to level the playing field with carriers, today announced that Food Logistics, the only publication exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of product through the global cold food supply chain, and Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the only publication covering the entire global supply chain, has named Rebecca Lannon , Analyst, Contract Management with Reveel, as one of the winners of this year's Women in Supply Chain Award .

The annual award honors female supply chain leaders and executives whose accomplishments, mentorship and examples set a foundation for women in all levels of a company's supply chain network.

"Rebecca is a key part of the Reveel team and her contributions to our company - as well as the industry as a whole - are tremendous," said Josh Dunham, Co-Founder and CEO of Reveel. "Her efforts in advancing the understanding and use of data science and other advanced technologies in the parcel shipping industry is helping many companies to finally break the vicious cycle of relying on expensive consultants, helping teams learn to self-manage their parcel spending and carrier contract negotiations."

Rebecca was recognized for her work with customers' logistics and operations staff, helping to elevate their visibility and value within their organizations. From simple reporting to strategic and tactical decision making, Rebecca has taught the staff responsible for managing parcel operations and spending how to use advanced technology to measure KPIs that were previously too difficult to measure. She's played an active role in guiding customer teams to use technology to actively manage their parcel spend, and her efforts have resulted in an average 22% reduction in parcel spend for customers this year.

"This year, we received over 400 submissions, the highest amount of applications not only for this award, but also for all of our awards. What's more, 118 of those applications were submitted by male counterparts, nominating their boss, co-worker or associate. Last year, that figure was just at 75. Also this year, 39 women self-nominated, a tremendous uptick from last year's award, which just saw 12 self-nominations. This shows progress. This shows hope that one day, we won't need an award like this because men and women in the supply chain will be equal," says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. "While there's still more work to be done, what we're doing is working. From truck drivers to CEOs, what these winners are doing matters to the future of all supply chains."

Go to https://foodl.me/fdx1zi to view the full list of winners. Recipients will be honored at this year's Women in Supply Chain Forum, set to take place Nov. 14-15, 2023 in Atlanta. Go to www.WomenInSupplyChainForum.com to register and learn more.

"Women have been making a significant impact in supply chain management, contributing to the growth and innovation of the supply chain industry. As more women join the supply chain workforce, they bring diverse perspectives that can help address complex supply chain problems and improve global supply chain operations. It is important that we empower, recognize and elevate these achievements through initiatives like the Women in Supply Chain Award, as seen through the overwhelming response. Congratulations to all the winners, those who nominated others and the bravery of those who nominated themselves," adds Sarah Barnes-Humphrey, founder of Let's Talk Supply Chain podcast and Blended Pledge project, both exclusive sponsors of the Women in Supply Chain award.

