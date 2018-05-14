Rebecca Rosen of Broadvoice Recognized as One of CRN's 2018 Women of the Channel

LOS ANGELES, May 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadvoice®, an award-winning provider of hosted voice, unified communications (UC) and SIP Trunking services for businesses, announced today that CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company, has named Rebecca Rosen, vice president of marketing at Broadvoice, to its prestigious 2018 Women of the Channel list.

CRN Women of the Channel 2018 Rebecca Rosen, Vice President of Marketing, Broadvoice

The executives who comprise this annual list span the IT channel, representing vendors, distributors, solution providers and other organizations that figure prominently in the channel ecosystem. Each is recognized for her outstanding leadership, vision and unique role in driving channel growth and innovation.

CRN editors select the Women of the Channel honorees based on their professional accomplishments, demonstrated expertise and ongoing dedication to the IT channel.

Rosen is an accomplished technology marketing executive with more than 17 years of experience serving competitive communications providers. She also is vice president and chair of the Finance Committee for Alliance of Channel Women (formerly Women in the Channel); a former faculty member for leading IT industry association CompTIA; and a frequent speaker on marketing, strategy, leadership and technology issues at industry events. Rosen has been recognized for her channel leadership as a recipient of the Channel Partners 2018 Circle of Excellence Award.

As the leader of Broadvoice's marketing efforts, she was instrumental in the roll-out of Broadvoice b-hive, a Unified communications-as-a-Service (UCaaS) and virtual contact center platform that enables channel partners to deliver unprecedented cloud communications capabilities to small and medium businesses (SMBs) nationwide.

"I'm honored to be recognized as one of CRN's 2018 Women of the Channel but the award truly belongs to everyone at Broadvoice for their role in tripling the number of partners in our network and growing partner revenue by 50 percent over the past year," said Rosen. "We have a talented and selfless team that enjoys enabling and supporting partners and their clients so they can reach new heights of achievement and success."

About Broadvoice

Broadvoice simplifies communications for small and medium businesses (SMBs) by combining powerful cloud PBX, UC and collaboration features with virtual contact center in one award-winning Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) platform that delivers enterprise-class features at affordable rates. The platform is connected to Broadvoice's secure, redundant network and hosting infrastructure, enabling SMBs to connect with customers securely anytime, anywhere and with any device. Broadvoice is ranked in the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and Inc. 500 Fastest Growing Private Companies in America. Visit Broadvoice.com to learn more.

About the Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

