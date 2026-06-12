Rebel Audio Launches Public Beta, Inviting Creators Everywhere to Build the Future of Podcasting

The End-to-End AI Podcast Platform Launches Public Beta With Original Series "REBELS," Showcasing Global Translation Feature for All Shows: Creators Can Now Distribute Podcasts in 30+ Languages With a Single Click

Rebel Audio & Chief Creator in Residence Mike "Big Mike" Majlak Celebrates Milestone Launch at Rebel Chateau, the Brand's Marquee Event during

CMA Fest in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rebel Audio, the AI-powered podcast platform built to radically simplify how podcasts are created, produced, and scaled, today announced the opening of its public beta, revealed details of the technology and announced a new flagship series showcasing the platform's capabilities. Rebel Audio and its suite of AI-native tools are now live and available to creators worldwide.

From L to R: Rebel Audio CEO/Founder Jared Gutstadt and Chief Creator in Residence Mike Majlak

The company's milestones were celebrated this past weekend at Rebel Chateau, the brand's marquee activation at CMA Fest in Nashville, where they brought together creators, tastemakers and industry insiders who are shaping the future of the Music City. Produced by Savoir Agency and sponsored by ARB Interactive / Modo Casino, What's Poppin, HOGWOOD, Sunny's ICED Lemonade, Big Al's Hot Mustard, Daily Crunch, Belle Meade Bourbon and 1010burger - see photos HERE.

Rebel Audio's capabilities include some of the most powerful and valuable tools needed to scale and increase visibility for content in today's rapidly evolving creator landscape. The platform and future roadmap allows users to:

Record, edit and distribute audio and video without ever leaving the platform

AI powered translation of content into 30+ languages in the creator's own cloned voice Translated versions will generate their own RSS feed and YouTube channel, making the global distribution a native part of the workflow, not a post-production afterthought

Automatic clipping and repurposing episodes for Reels, Shorts and TikToks

Direct publishing to Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube and more in one click.

"With Rebel Audio now in public beta, we're giving every creator from our waitlist immediate access to the suite of tools, whether they have 100 followers or 10 million, the same production power, the same global reach, and the same ownership over their platform for the first time ever," said Jared Gutstadt, Founder and CEO of Rebel Audio. "As a creator and inventor, I see this as the entry point for the era of social audio to take hold and this is the tool to unlock it!"

In tandem with the public beta opening, Rebel Audio is publishing the original series, REBEL's PODCAST, putting the platform's capabilities on display. REBELS, a podcast series hosted by Gutstadt that serves as both a cultural platform and a real-time chronicle of building Rebel Audio itself. The show brings together artists, founders, executives, athletes and creative disruptors together for raw, unfiltered conversations at the intersection of AI, music, Hollywood, sports and the future of storytelling. Season one guests include his Chief Creator MIke Majlak, Grammy-winning musician and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Nile Rogers, Emmy Award-winning writer and producer Steve Levitan (Modern Family) and acclaimed comedian and writer Neil Brennan with additional guests to be announced. Check out the trailer HERE.

Rebel Audio launched with a $4.15M oversubscribed seed round, backed by a strategic investor network including Julie Gauthier, Benjamin Lurie, Jonathan Schulman, Launch Tennessee and Market Square Ventures, with Mark Burnett (Survivor, Shark Tank, The Voice) serving as an advisor and Mike "Big Mike" Majlak, veteran podcaster and co-host of Impaulsive, as Chief Creator in Residence.

Rebel Audio is designed for the full creator spectrum, for everyone from first-time podcasters to established media brands. Pricing begins with a free seven-day trial, with paid plans from $15/month (Starter), to $35 (Creator), to $70/month (Studio, including voice cloning and translation) and custom Enterprise pricing for high-volume creators and brands.

Rebel Audio is available today at www.rebelaudio.ai. Watch the explainer video HERE and follow on IG | X | TikTok | LinkedIn | YouTube.

PRESS KIT AVAILABLE HERE.

ABOUT REBEL AUDIO:

Welcome to the Era of Social Audio with Rebel Audio, an AI-powered podcasting platform designed to radically simplify how podcasts are created, produced, and scaled. Based and backed by Nashville, TN - Rebel Audio will allow users to record, edit and upload episodes directly to all major podcast platforms, unlocking the next generation of breakout voices. For more information - visit www.rebelaudio.ai.

Rebel Audio was created in partnership with Lattice Partners, an AI consulting firm and product studio that works with leading brands and innovators to design, build, and launch world-class AI products.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Alana Battaglia / The Untold PR

[email protected]

SOURCE Rebel Audio