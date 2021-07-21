Rebel Hospitality Chooses Infor Hospitality to Deliver Great Guest Experiences

NEW YORK, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor, the industry cloud company, today announced that Rebel Hospitality, a rapidly-growing hospitality management company that specializes in independent and lifestyle hotel properties, has selected Infor Hospitality to provide hospitality management solutions for its growing property base. Specifically, by working with Infor, Rebel Hospitality has access to agile cloud-based tools that help it better serve guests and achieve competitive positioning in an evolving industry. Infor will provide New York-based Rebel Hospitality with easy access to valuable incoming data that can quickly be turned into action. By being able to operate on one system for all guest and hotel data, Rebel teams can stay on top of all the little details that enable a great guest experience.

Learn more about Infor Hospitality: https://www.infor.com/solutions/hospitality

"Our team is dedicated to provide uncommon, unforgettable experiences to our guests. With Rebel's unique management platform and comprehensive technology platform, we are able to ensure that every guest touchpoint – from booking through to the end of their stay – is dynamic, intuitive, and memorable," said Craig Franco, Rebel Hospitality vice president of revenue & distribution. "By partnering with Infor, we are able to streamline our administrative efficiencies so that our staff can focus on creating these unique interactions with guests."

Infor HMS is a specialized, multi-departmental property management platform for the hospitality industry that integrates front-office and on-property technology to better manage room availability, dynamic pricing, and guest profiles to boost profitability and maintain a competitive edge. The suite of solutions has the ability to unify multiple hotel functions into a single application, allowing hotels to consolidate information on the performance of multiple properties, create customized reports and ultimately make better forecasts and business decisions. Properties in the Rebel Hospitality portfolio will be able to better track guest preferences, simplify reservations and provide consistent quality and services.

"The current state of travel is very different than many hoteliers are used to – adopting to ever-changing guest needs, creating no-contact stay experiences, and the need for in-depth analysis of how a property is doing, at any given time, for forecasting, marketing, and even staffing," said Jason Floyd, Infor Hospitality general manager. "Infor's hospitality-specific solutions are helping leading hoteliers, such as Rebel Hospitality, maximize revenue potential, streamline operations and build a better guest experience."

About Rebel Hospitality

Rebel Hospitality offers a progressive new paradigm for hotel management. Rebel Hospitality blends modern technologies with management excellence to create a one-stop, full-service hospitality management biome spanning operations, revenue management, procurement, human resources, marketing distribution, and investment and development partnerships. The unrivaled technology, expertise, and fee transparency makes Rebel Hospitality an emerging leader and premier partner as a niche hotel management platform that is philosophically aligned with hotel investment strategies. For more information, please visit www.RebelHospitality.com.

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. Providing mission-critical enterprise applications to 65,000 customers in more than 175 countries, Infor software is designed to deliver more value and less risk, with more sustainable operational advantages. We empower our 17,000 employees to leverage their deep industry expertise and use data-driven insights to create, learn and adapt quickly to solve emerging business and industry challenges. Infor is committed to providing our customers with modern tools to transform their business and accelerate their own path to innovation. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.

For more information on Infor:

Christina Ledger

[email protected]

312-662-2135

For more information on Rebel Hospitality:

Mike Wojtowicz

[email protected]

708-214-9400

SOURCE Infor

Related Links

www.infor.com

