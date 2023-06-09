RECALL ALERT: Power XL Self-Cleaning Juicers Recalled Due to Safety Risks

Danger of product rupture poses laceration and ingestion hazards.

MIAMI, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Empower Brands has issued a safety recall for their Power XL Self-Cleaning Juicers, following reports of product rupture during use. This can cause potential harm to users through laceration or ingestion hazards. The Law Offices of Jason Turchin, a national law firm in product liability, can help consumers who may have been injured by these defective products.

Victims of these faulty appliances could be eligible for compensation. "In numerous states, product-related injury can lead to legitimate claims or lawsuits against the manufacturer," notes Jason Turchin, a national Product Liability Attorney.

Which Juicer Models are Under Recall?

The recall notice extends to PowerXL Models SHL96 and SHL90-SC Self-Cleaning Juicers. These are countertop, brushed stainless steel appliances with a built-in automatic shut-off system. The PowerXL logo can be found on the front of the product.

Has Anyone Been Injured?

To date, Empower Brands has received 261 incident reports including 47 injuries according to the CPSC. These injuries range from severe cuts requiring emergency treatment and stitches to bruises and ingestion of small particles requiring medical attention.

What Kind of Compensation Can Be Expected?

Individuals injured by these defective juicers might be eligible for various forms of compensation. This can cover past and future medical expenses, lost wages, the cost of the faulty juicer, as well as past and future pain and suffering, among other possible damages.

The Law Offices of Jason Turchin is a nationally recognized product liability law firm that advocates for victims of harmful and defective products across the United States. This covers a broad range of products from electronics and household goods to child products, medical devices, and automotive products.

