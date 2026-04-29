Recast Expands Right Click Tools to Help IT Teams Operate the Hybrid Reality of ConfigMgr and Intune

MINNEAPOLIS, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recast, a leader in modern application and endpoint management, today announced Right Click Tools includes new enhancements to simplify complex hybrid and Intune-only environments. The shift from ConfigMgr to Intune is the defining operational challenge facing enterprise IT today, and most organizations are running both. Recast helps IT teams see what they have, keep it current and secure, and operate it across ConfigMgr, Intune, and everything in between.

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"Not all enterprises are migrating fully to Intune. Most are operating in a hybrid reality that will last for years," said Jake Mosey, Chief Product Officer, Recast. "Microsoft built the foundation. As the operational layer for enterprises running Microsoft endpoint management at scale, our job is to make it work in a way that supports how IT actually runs."

Right Click Tools is the gold standard for helping IT teams get more value out of their Microsoft ecosystem. Moving to Intune and Entra presents organizations with a new set of challenges, and Right Click Tools continues to add capabilities that pinpoint these needs. With modules for Patching, Insights, and Privileged Access, the Right Click Tools product line addresses all aspects of endpoint management for IT organizations regardless of size.

Recast has a long history of using direct customer feedback to inform its product roadmap, building incremental improvements into the product line each month to get enhancements into users' hands faster. Many of the capabilities already delivered this year were developed based on input from customers and the Recast Community of users.

Operating across ConfigMgr and Intune without navigating between consoles

Recast has bolstered Right Click Tools with new options for managing devices in Intune, Entra ID, and Autopilot. These updates empower users to:

Launch Intune Remote Help directly from the browser, without leaving the admin workflow

Register devices in Autopilot without manual scripting, CSV uploads, or console hopping

Retrieve LAPS passwords across hybrid-identity environments from a single interface

Open Right Click Tools menus from six additional Intune pages, bringing the total to more than 20 pages

Closing the third-party patching gap across 6,000+ applications

Running the latest versions of hundreds or thousands of applications is a key challenge for IT organizations as they strive to balance user productivity and infrastructure security. Drawing from a catalog of more than 6,000 applications, Right Click Tools Patching now enables users to:

Configure settings for individual applications, so admins no longer have to create a separate deployment process if an app requires a custom setting

Set up ConfigMgr or Intune deployment processes to allow the installation of 32-bit applications on 64-bit machines

Restart all paused deployment processes with one click

Display all deployment process events on a single page, for easier deployment process event scheduling

Gaining visibility across extensive device fleets

The Warranty Dashboard in Right Click Tools Insights helps IT leaders understand hardware coverage at a glance so they can anticipate refresh needs, minimize surprise costs, and extend the value of their device investments. Users can now:

Determine device age and remaining coverage

Filter remaining coverage by status

Drill into device by status and warranty expiration timeline

About Recast

We make the modern workplace work. Recast empowers IT teams to manage and secure modern enterprises—extending tools like Microsoft Intune and Configuration Manager with powerful capabilities for application delivery, automation, remediation, optimization, and end-to-end visibility. Trusted across all continents and managing 60M+ endpoints, Recast helps keep endpoints secure, applications current, and employees productive. We make the modern workplace work—better, faster, and smarter. For more information, visit: www.recastsoftware.com or follow Recast on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Recast Software