Recast Names Intune and Configuration Manager Expert Shanmugam Senthil as Senior Director of Engineering

MINNEAPOLIS, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recast, a leader in modern application and endpoint management, today announced that Shanmugam Senthil has joined the company as Senior Director of Engineering and India Site Leader. Based in Bangalore, Senthil will help establish Recast's India presence and strengthen the company's engineering organization to support continued growth. His combination of Microsoft platform expertise and technology leadership experience gives Recast added depth as it evolves its capabilities to help customers manage and secure complex IT environments.

A 30-year technology industry veteran, Senthil has built and led engineering teams at Microsoft, Yahoo!, Samsung, and Sun Microsystems. During his decade at Microsoft, he led engineering teams responsible for evolving core endpoint management capabilities within Intune and ConfigMgr. That experience aligns closely with Recast's mission and product direction as organizations look for more effective ways to manage, secure, and optimize endpoints across hybrid and cloud environments.

In his new role, Senthil will help shape the structure, culture, and daily operations in India. He will also collaborate closely with Recast's global engineering and product teams to expand the company's capabilities in support of its long-term product strategy.

"Senthil brings a strong leadership philosophy and tremendous experience with Microsoft Intune and ConfigMgr," said Will Teevan, CEO, Recast. "This is exactly the kind of expertise Recast needs to accelerate innovation and deliver greater value to our customers."

"I'm excited to join Recast at such an important stage in the company's growth," said Senthil. "Recast has a clear mission, notable product alignment with the needs of modern IT teams, and a meaningful opportunity to expand its engineering presence in India. I look forward to working with teams across the company to help build a solid foundation for growth, execution, and new advances."

About Recast

We make the modern workplace work. Recast empowers IT teams to manage and secure modern enterprises—extending tools like Microsoft Intune and Configuration Manager with powerful capabilities for application delivery, automation, remediation, optimization, and end-to-end visibility. Trusted across all continents and managing 60M+ endpoints, Recast helps keep endpoints secure, applications current, and employees productive. We make the modern workplace work—better, faster, and smarter. Visit: www.recastsoftware.com.

SOURCE Recast Software