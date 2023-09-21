Recast Software Acquires Liquit, Consolidating the Endpoint and Application Management Markets and Positioning Recast Software to Offer a Complete Application Delivery Platform

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recast Software , a leader in endpoint management, has acquired Liquit , a leader in application management. With the acquisition, Recast Software can offer customers a complete application delivery platform, while strengthening the company's position in endpoint and application management.

The need for a modern, comprehensive application delivery platform has become more acute in recent years. IT teams are under pressure to secure applications and devices in an increasingly complex work-from-anywhere environment. Cybersecurity threats have ramped up. Software updates are more frequent and complex. And various industries are facing new and more stringent regulations.

The combination of Recast Software and Liquit, which has its headquarters in The Netherlands, allows IT teams to address these challenges efficiently and effectively. Liquit's application management solutions allow IT pros to configure, update, and provision applications rapidly and securely, while enabling seamless access to applications for end users. Together, the solutions simplify software deployment, reducing the burden on IT teams while ensuring that applications are up-to-date, in compliance, and functioning properly.

Other benefits of the acquisition include:

Enhanced Product Portfolio : Recast Software can now offer a broader range of solutions that streamline application management and endpoint security, reducing the complexities and challenges faced by IT professionals.

: Recast Software can now offer a broader range of solutions that streamline application management and endpoint security, reducing the complexities and challenges faced by IT professionals. Increased Innovation : The combined expertise of Recast Software and Liquit will drive innovation in IT management, bringing new, cutting-edge solutions to market faster.

: The combined expertise of Recast Software and Liquit will drive innovation in IT management, bringing new, cutting-edge solutions to market faster. Improved Customer Experience : Customers will benefit from access to a more comprehensive suite of tools and resources, enabling optimized IT operations.

: Customers will benefit from access to a more comprehensive suite of tools and resources, enabling optimized IT operations. Global Reach: The expanded company will have an even greater global presence, with increased service capabilities to serve a diverse customer base.

"We are excited to welcome Liquit into the Recast Software family," said Will Teevan, CEO of Recast Software. "The acquisition aligns perfectly with our mission to empower IT professionals with the tools they need to manage and deploy their applications and software more efficiently. Together, we will continue to drive innovation and deliver exceptional value to our customers and channel partners across the globe."

"Recast Software shares our commitment to excellence and our vision for innovation and growth," said Liquit's Co-founder and COO, Peter Hermeling. "The acquisition marks a significant milestone in our journey and reflects the tremendous dedication and hard work of our team. I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to our employees, channel partners, and customers, who have been instrumental in getting us to this point. We are eager to embark on the next phase of this exciting process with Recast Software and look forward to the bright future ahead."

About Liquit

Liquit is the world's only end-to-end application management solution that makes application management seamless, simple, intuitive, and agile. Users can intuitively access and use their applications anywhere, anytime, and on any device without hassles via a context aware interface. Liquit Smart Icons empower your IT teams with fast, simple, and versatile delivery, access, permissions, and versioning for thousands of applications and enterprise users across Windows and macOS. This is all bolstered by strong partnerships with Microsoft, VMware, and Citrix, connectors for critical third-party providers, and hundreds of implementation channel partners around the globe. For more information, visit Liquit.com.

About Recast Software

Recast Software exists to simplify the work of IT teams and enable them to create highly secure and compliant environments. Our software does this by seamlessly integrating with existing IT infrastructure to enable quick visualization of endpoints in any environment and remove the manual process of third-party application management. We do all of this while ensuring you get the most out of your endpoint management platform investments. Recast Software is trusted by tens of thousands of organizations, impacting over 60 million devices (and people) worldwide. More information at www.recastsoftware.com .

