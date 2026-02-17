Valiant Solutions, a Bluestone portfolio company, Acquires Abile Group to Expand Cybersecurity Support for National Security Missions

MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Valiant Solutions, a provider of cybersecurity technologies and services to U.S. Federal agencies, today announced the acquisition of Abile Group, a provider of secure network and cyber engineering services and technology to National Security customers.

The acquisition reinforces Valiant's strategy to build a market leader of scale across cybersecurity to address the evolving cyber, information assurance, and digital risk requirements of Federal and National Security customers. Together, Valiant and Abile deliver enhanced cybersecurity capabilities through a unified team focused on protecting, modernizing, and operating mission critical systems in complex and high-threat environments.

"Cybersecurity underpins every mission our customers execute," said George Wilson, Chief Executive Officer of Valiant Solutions. "This transaction allows us to deepen our technical expertise and broaden the solutions we deliver, while remaining focused on being a trusted cybersecurity partner to Federal and National Security customers."

Abile Group brings a strong history of supporting mission-critical defense and national security programs, with particular strengths in endpoint protection, cloud-native architectures, and network engineering. These capabilities enhance Valiant's ability to support Zero Trust initiatives, continuous authorization, and modern cyber-enabled missions across classified and unclassified environments. Combined, the companies support the full cyber lifecycle, spanning secure system design and accreditation through sustained operations, resilience, and continuous improvement.

"Valiant shares our commitment to technical rigor, mission execution, and customer trust," said Cara duCellier, President and CEO of Abile Group. "This combination creates new opportunities for our employees and enables us to deliver broader, more integrated cybersecurity solutions aligned with customer missions."

"Valiant's acquisition of Abile marks another meaningful step forward in executing the strategy of building a differentiated cybersecurity platform serving clients across the Federal government," said John Allen, Managing Partner at Bluestone.

Piper Sandler & Co served as sell-side financial advisor and Miles & Stockbridge served as legal counsel to Abile Group, Inc. Holland & Knight served as legal counsel to Valiant Solutions.

About Valiant Solutions

Valiant Solutions is a provider of enterprise-wide cybersecurity services, specializing in advanced threat detection systems, zero trust architecture, compliance and risk assessment, and cloud and container security. Founded in 2005, Valiant serves a diverse range of Federal agencies and leverages proprietary software frameworks to deliver innovative solutions across the cybersecurity landscape. Please visit www.valiantsolutions.com for more information.

About Bluestone Investment Partners

Bluestone is a private equity firm investing exclusively in lower middle-market companies in the defense and government technology arena. Bluestone's principals have a long and successful track record owning, operating, investing in, and advising companies in the defense and government services sector. For more information, visit Bluestone's website at www.bluestoneinv.com for more information.

SOURCE Bluestone Investment Partners