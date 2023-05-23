RECESSION: IS ECONOMIC TURMOIL INEVITABLE?

News provided by

U.S. Money Reserve

23 May, 2023, 05:00 ET

What assets survive in a volatile time?

AUSTIN, Texas, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the face of multidecade high inflation, the Federal Reserve rapidly raised the federal fund's interest rates to the highest in over a decade. The stated goal for the Fed is to slow down economic activity enough to cool inflation without breaking the economy, creating a so-called "soft-landing." However, some analysts wonder if the rapid rate hikes could start a recession.

Continue Reading
RECESSION: IS ECONOMIC TURMOIL INEVITABLE? What assets survive in a volatile time?
RECESSION: IS ECONOMIC TURMOIL INEVITABLE? What assets survive in a volatile time?

Signals such as declining manufacturing data and an inversion in the treasury yield curve indeed point to an economy on its way to a recession, if not already there. Yet, many economists are reluctant to use the "r-word" with any degree of certainty, while federal Reserve officials still aim for their soft landing. What exactly defines a recession, and is one inevitable?

In the latest episode of U.S. Money Reserve's "In Conversation," former mint directors and other experts discuss the true meaning of a recession and which assets in consumer portfolios are the most vulnerable.

Watch the latest video to learn more.

Philip N. Diehl, 35th Director of the U.S. Mint (1994–2000) and President of U.S. Money Reserve, and Edmund Moy, 38th Director of the U.S. Mint (2006–2011) and U.S. Money Reserve's Senior IRA Strategist, are joined by Angela Roberts, U.S. Money Reserve CEO; Brad Chastain, U.S. Money Reserve's Director of Education; and host Chuck Woolery. Each offer their own insights into the impact of a recession and how consumers can protect themselves with assets built to survive.

For more information or to speak with company leadership at U.S. Money Reserve, please contact Christol Farris at 512-568-9991 or [email protected] or visit www.usmoneyreserve.com.

About U.S. Money Reserve

U.S. Money Reserve is one of the nation's largest private distributors of U.S. government–issued gold, silver, platinum, and palladium products.

Founded in 2001, U.S. Money Reserve has grown into one of the world's largest private distributors of U.S. and foreign government–issued gold, silver, platinum, and palladium legal-tender products, as well as precious metals IRAs. Hundreds of thousands of clients across the country rely on U.S. Money Reserve to diversify their assets with physical precious metals.

U.S. Money Reserve's uniquely trained team includes coin research and numismatic professionals equipped with expert market knowledge to find products that offer the highest profit potential for precious metals buyers at every level. U.S. Money Reserve goes above the industry standard to provide superior customer service, with the goal of establishing a long-term relationship with each and every one of its customers. U.S. Money Reserve is based in Austin, Texas.

Like them on Facebook, connect on LinkedIn, and follow on Twitter @USMoneyReserve.

SOURCE U.S. Money Reserve

Also from this source

EXPERTS DISCUSS HOW AMERICANS ARE REACTING TO THE BANKING TURMOIL

DIGITAL CURRENCY AND YOUR PRIVACY

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.