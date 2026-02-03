U.S. Money Reserve Publishes 2026 Global Gold Forecast Exploring Future Market Performance and the New Economic Paradigm

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Money Reserve, one of the nation's largest private distributors of physical precious metals, today announced the release of its 2026 Global Gold Forecast. This special report follows a historic 2025 in which gold prices climbed over 60%—and provides an analysis of the systemic forces likely to power gold prices for years to come.

U.S. Money Reserve 2026 Global Gold Forecast

Serving as a critical resource for individuals seeking to navigate an increasingly complex geopolitical and financial landscape, the Forecast moves beyond historical models to explore emerging risks that often escape the attention of standard financial analysis, including:

The Dollar Debt Trap: A look at how our global debt-based monetary system requires the constant creation of new dollars, historically pulling gold prices upward as a result of currency debasement.

The Intelligence Revolution: An investigation into the Artificial Intelligence (AI) explosion and how extreme market concentration may create hidden fragilities for consumer portfolios.

Global Economic Realignment: Evidence of a security-first trade shift, where nations are increasingly utilizing physical gold to ensure sovereignty outside the dollar-based system.

Central Bank Demand: Analysis of 2025 as the pivotal year gold surpassed U.S. Treasuries as a percentage of total international central bank reserves.

"In 2025, we witnessed a paradigm shift where gold consistently outperformed the world's strongest-performing stocks by significant margins," said Philip N. Diehl, President of U.S. Money Reserve. "The forces behind that rally—from doubts about government debt to geopolitical volatility—have not dissipated; if anything, they continue to mount. Our 2026 Forecast provides the historical and data-driven context necessary to understand why gold is now the world's most reliable haven against continued economic turmoil."

The report utilizes data-driven insights and visual analyses to provide clear perspectives on gold's retaking of its place as a monetary anchor on the global stage.

"Our goal was to take these complex global dynamics and turn them into a clear, visual story," said Ryan Buchanan, Chief Creative Officer of U.S. Money Reserve. "By taking our market intelligence and making it easy to navigate, we've created a tool that helps individuals understand gold's long-term outlook in a rapidly changing financial landscape."

The report concludes with actionable portfolio strategies, moving beyond traditional historical models to focus on long-term protection and resilience.

"Passive reliance on yesterday's retirement strategies is becoming a risky bet in today's fragmented global system," said Brad Chastain, Managing Director, Global Head of Research at U.S. Money Reserve. "The Global Gold Forecast highlights a significant structural reweighting of global reserves, as institutions and individuals alike seek out assets like gold that can withstand systemic economic shocks."

The full Global Gold Forecast is available now. For more information, visit https://www.usmoneyreserve.com/resources/special-reports/global-gold-forecast/ or call 1-833-297-3112.

About U.S. Money Reserve

U.S. Money Reserve is widely known as one of the world's largest private distributors of U.S. and foreign government-issued gold, silver, platinum, and palladium legal-tender products. Since its founding in 2001, the company has expanded its expertise to include precious metals IRAs and has guided more than one million clients seeking to diversify their portfolios with physical precious metals. In 2025, U.S. Money Reserve was named as the #1 Ranked Precious Metals Distributor by Equity Trust Company based on newly opened accounts in 2024 and 2025.

U.S. Money Reserve's uniquely trained team includes coin research and numismatic professionals equipped with the market knowledge to help clients select products that offer the highest profit potential for precious metals buyers at every level. U.S. Money Reserve goes above the industry standard to provide superior service, with the goal of establishing long-term relationships with each and every one of its clients. U.S. Money Reserve is based in Austin, Texas, with offices in Scottsdale, Arizona and Houston, Texas.

Learn more at https://www.usmoneyreserve.com/ , watch videos on U.S. Money Reserve's YouTube page, like U.S. Money Reserve on Instagram and Facebook, connect with us on LinkedIn, and follow us on X @USMoneyReserve.

Media Contact:

Davis MacMillan

RF|Binder

[email protected]

212-994-7509

SOURCE U.S. Money Reserve