Rechargeable Power Banks Recalled by Daniel M. Friedman & Associates Due to Fire Hazard

WASHINGTON, March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2019/Rechargeable-Power-Banks-Recalled-by-Daniel-M-Friedman-and-Associates-Due-to-Fire-Hazard

Recall Summary

Name of Product: Universal rechargeable power banks

Hazard: The power banks can overheat, posing a fire hazard

Remedy: Refund

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled power banks and contact Daniel M. Friedman & Associates to arrange to return the product for a full refund.

Consumer Contact:

Daniel M. Friedman toll-free at 855-706-6500 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, e-mail at info@betseyjohnson.com or online at https://betseyjohnson.com and click on the "Voluntary Recall" button for more information.

Recall Details

Units: About 170,500 (In addition, 6,900 were sold in Canada)

Description:

This recall involves Universal Rechargeable Power Banks for use with smart phones and tablets. The recalled chargers came in a variety of colors and shapes, including a unicorn head, a cat with sunglasses, and a rainbow between two clouds.

Incidents/Injuries: The firm has received three reports of the charger overheating including one report of a house fire causing up to $150,000 in property damage. No injuries reported received.

Sold At: Burlington, Kohl's, Ross and other stores nationwide from November 2016 through January 2019 for about $25.

Importer: Daniel M. Friedman & Associates, a division of Steven Madden, Ltd. of Long Island City, N.Y.

Manufacturer: Yiwu City Fuman Leather & Accessories Co., Ltd., of China

Manufactured in: China

In Conjunction With: Canada

Health Canada's press release is available at: https://healthycanadians.gc.ca/recall-alert-rappel-avis/hc-sc/2019/69254r-eng.php

This recall was conducted voluntarily by the company under CPSC's Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

Recall Number: 19-090

