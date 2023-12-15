ReCo, a Subsidiary of 100GROUP, Announces Acquisition of EZ SecurePay Online Payments Platform, Expanding Its FinTech Reach in the Government Sector

MOORPARK, Calif., Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ReCo is pleased to officially announce its strategic acquisition of the EZ SecurePay online payments platform for municipalities from F&E Payment Pros. This acquisition formally took place in January of 2023, and ReCo is proud to publicly announce this today. Since the acquisition, ReCo has been heads down to enhance its offerings creating a robust platform catered to the needs of all municipalities. The team undertook a comprehensive strategy to refine and reshape the platform, focusing on improving user experience, optimizing transaction processes, and ensuring top-tier security measures.

After months of project planning and development, ReCo has successfully integrated the new platform into their existing ReCo Anywhere infrastructure, making the FinTech software solution and its improvements available to both existing EZ SecurePay clients and all others. The acquisition of EZ SecurePay has been instrumental in reinforcing ReCo's dedication to catering to a broader audience within the government sector. The robust ReCo Anywhere platform simplifies both online and in-person payments for municipalities of all shapes and sizes, facilitating transactions pertaining to utilities, taxes, licenses, fuel, and more.

Reflecting on the acquisition, Jeff Brodsly, CEO of ReCo and 100GROUP, said, "Incorporating the EZ SecurePay platform into our suite of offerings has proven to be more than just a business move; it's a commitment to enhancing financial efficiency for municipalities. This acquisition will enable us to broaden our reach, optimize payment processes, and ultimately improve service delivery. We're excited about the potential this brings and look forward to continuing to leverage its capabilities to better serve our clients."

The addition of this new platform perfectly complements the existing offerings of ReCo, a 100GROUP company. For over two decades, ReCo has been leading the charge in providing cutting-edge technology solutions to municipalities across the United States. ReCo's revenue collections software has been instrumental in providing this industry with opportunities to improve services and reduce costs. With ReCo Anywhere, the company is now equipped to serve a wider audience and deliver even more comprehensive solutions.

About ReCo:

For more than two decades ReCo has been the leader in providing state-of-the-art technology solutions to municipalities across the United States. Our revenue collection software for both in-person and online processes offers municipalities opportunities to improve services and reduce costs in ways that could not have been imagined a few short years ago. Cashiering and bill payments, financial interfaces, image processing, check processing, credit card processing, courts, law enforcement, utilities, city permits, and more – are what ReCo clients depend on us for.

About 100GROUP:

100GROUP, where innovation meets seamless business solutions. 100GROUP proudly stands as the parent company of a unique portfolio of business management software solutions, gateways, and payment processing, establishing itself as the ultimate platform in the financial technology industry.

At 100GROUP, we redefine the business landscape as the leading business services concierge. We cater exclusively to business owners, offering a comprehensive suite of essential products and services. Envision 100GROUP as the only platform a business needs- a centralized hub where possibilities unfold.

Navigating the intricacies of technology coupled with payment processing, and major vendor management becomes effortless with 100GROUP. Our groundbreaking model integrates personalized concierge services at your fingertips, bidding farewell to the complexities of managing multiple vendor relationships without VIP treatment. Providing a 24/7 business management concierge, 100GROUP is the one vendor that business owners rave about.

