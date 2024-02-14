RECOLOGY WORKERS RATIFY FIRST CONTRACT

News provided by

International Brotherhood of Teamsters

14 Feb, 2024, 09:39 ET

Customer Service Reps. Overcome Company's Dirty Tricks, Win Big Pay Raises

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After an almost two-year campaign, members of Teamsters Local 150 have successfully ratified their first collective bargaining agreement with Recology. The four-year contract, covering customer service representatives, delivers an immediate 14 percent wage boost and a 38 percent cumulative wage increase throughout the agreement's duration, along with enriched retirement benefits and enhanced seniority rights.

Since workers voted to join the Teamsters in 2022, management at Recology has utilized every possible tactic to slow-roll contract negotiations and try to bust the union. Notably, on two separate occasions, the company used false pretenses in a shameful attempt to decertify the union. 

"Despite the company's best efforts, these workers kept their eye on the prize," said Dale Wentz, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 150. "This company used every stall tactic imaginable to prevent these workers from securing a first contract. I congratulate this group for keeping the company's feet to the fire, and I am grateful to have helped this group achieve such a lucrative first contract."      

The Teamsters represent over 1,800 workers at Recology nationwide. Local 150 members were the first customer service representatives to organize with the union.

"These workers showed true grit and determination," said Chuck Stiles, Director of the Teamsters Solid Waste and Recycling Division. "Despite the company's best efforts to divide workers, Local 150 members came out on top and secured a strong first contract. I want to thank Local 150 for never backing down and personally thank John Bouchard out of Local 350 for his assistance in helping secure this first contract."

Teamsters Local 150 represents over 11,000 workers in various industries across the Sacramento area. For more information, visit teamsters150.org/.

Contact:
Daniel Moskowitz, (770) 262-4971
[email protected] 

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters

