Recor Medical Champions Global Action on World Hypertension Day: Early Intervention and Continued Innovation Crucial in Tackling This Silent Killer Impacting Billions Worldwide

FRANKFURT, GERMANY and PALO ALTO, Calif., May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hypertension, or high blood pressure, affects one in three Europeans over the age of 30 and more than one billion people worldwide. Hypertension is known as the "silent killer" because many people do not know they have it and, over time, it can lead to serious health issues. Hypertension is the number one contributor to the burden of human disease globally, has been associated with a five-year reduction in life expectancy and is a major risk factor for heart disease, stroke, heart attacks and other serious health problems.

Bloodpressure Measurement is important with Hypertension

May 17 is World Hypertension Day, a global initiative to highlight the importance of monitoring blood pressure and provide education about this devastating chronic disease. Recor Medical – the pioneer of the Paradise™ Ultrasound Renal Denervation (uRDN) System, a recently FDA-approved medical device-based procedure to treat hypertension – is joining the fight by promoting awareness and encouraging continued innovation and equitable access to early intervention and sustainable solutions for patients suffering from this chronic disease.

According to a report from the World Health Organization, the number of adults with hypertension doubled between 1990 and 2019 from 650 million to 1.3 billion. The report also states that only 54 percent of adults with hypertension are diagnosed and only 42 percent receive treatment. Furthermore, left undetected or uncontrolled, hypertension is a leading contributor to other long-term risks, including:

Chronic kidney disease or failure

Vision loss

Sexual dysfunction

Dementia

Uterine fibroids.

About one-third of the patients who are treated for hypertension remain uncontrolled despite making healthy lifestyle changes and taking more than three medications. For these patients, innovation and investment in new solutions are vital to achieve blood pressure control and realize a healthier future. From pharmaceutical treatments to technology, patients need new therapies that can provide life-changing results. This includes medical device-based therapies, like the Paradise™ Ultrasound Renal Denervation (uRDN) system, an additional treatment option for patients who remain uncontrolled and at elevated cardiovascular risk despite standard lifestyle changes and treatment with oral medications.

"While new technologies like Recor's Paradise uRDN system are helping patients in the fight against hypertension and making a significant impact on people's lives, we know education, early intervention and hypertension management are critical first steps to treating this chronic disease," said Lara Barghout, President and CEO of Recor Medical. "We support the efforts of World Hypertension Day and will continue to advocate with providers and for patients to mitigate the effects of this disease before it progresses."

"Physicians and their patients who struggle with hypertension are in need of innovative solutions. And, for those with uncontrolled resistant hypertension, technology is becoming an increasingly important option to help control this disease. All interventions need to be considered to tackle this global problem," Barghout added.

Recor Medical's Paradise uRDN system is a first-of-its-kind ultrasound-based renal denervation (RDN) technology designed to lower blood pressure by denervating overactive sympathetic nerves surrounding the renal arteries. Paradise uRDN delivers two to three doses of 360-degree ultrasound energy — lasting seven seconds each — through each of the main renal arteries to the surrounding nerves. The Paradise catheter features the exclusive HydroCooling™ system, which circulates sterile water through the balloon during the procedure to help cool and protect the inner layers of the renal artery.

About Recor Medical, Inc.

Recor Medical, headquartered in Palo Alto, Calif., a wholly owned subsidiary of Otsuka Medical Devices Co., Ltd., is a medical technology company focused on transforming the management of hypertension. Recor has pioneered the use of the Paradise Ultrasound Renal Denervation system for the treatment of hypertension. The Paradise system is an investigational device in Japan, is FDA approved in the United States, and bears the CE mark. Recor has reported positive outcomes in three independent, randomized, sham-controlled studies of the Paradise system in patients with mild-to-moderate and resistant hypertension. In addition, Recor has begun the Global Paradise System ("GPS") Registry in the European Union and the UK, with plans to expand globally.

About Otsuka Medical Devices

Otsuka Medical Devices Co., Ltd. engages in the global development and commercialization of medical devices that provide new therapeutic options in areas where patient needs cannot be met through pharmaceutical or other conventional treatment. Otsuka Medical Devices is a subsidiary of Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (www.otsuka.com/en), a global healthcare company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (JP 4578).

