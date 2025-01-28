Record $36 Million Raised for Charity at the 2024 Bank of America Chicago Marathon

Runners Can Secure an Entry into the Sold-Out 2025 Event by Running and Fundraising for Charity

CHICAGO, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bank of America Chicago Marathon announced today that 2024 participants raised $36 million for local, national and global nonprofits, the highest fundraising total in event history. Since 2002, participants have raised more than $358 million through the event's official Charity Program. This feat is accomplished by participants who sign on to support an affiliated cause and commit to fundraising as a part of their marathon journey. Individuals hoping to take part in this year's sold-out event can still secure their place by committing to run and fundraise on behalf of an official charity team.

"We're excited by the growth of the Charity Program and the commitment thousands of runners make each year to run and raise funds for nonprofits both in Chicago and around the world," said Executive Race Director Carey Pinkowski. "The funds raised by each runner allows the impact of the race to reach far beyond the finish line. We're excited to continue to grow this tradition and support the incredible work being done by so many organizations."

The Bank of America Chicago Marathon Charity Program launched in 2002 with 14 charities and 1,674 runners; since then, the program has grown to 217 charities with more than 17,000 runners expected to run for charity in 2025.

Running for charity gives participants a unique opportunity to make the miles on their marathon journey more meaningful. One runner took that mission to heart through their participation in the 2024 Bank of America Chicago Marathon. Carl Allegretti, President of Arbor Investments (a Chicago based private equity firm founded in 1999 by CEO Gregory J. Purcell) and longtime Chicago Marathon participant had an idea to make his 70th marathon special. In addition to recruiting his colleagues to run the marathon alongside him, Allegretti engaged several of Arbor's portfolio companies to join the race and fundraising efforts. Brands such as Lantana Hummus, Mountain House and Vital Essentials became event partners and plugged in to support Allegretti and the event Charity Program.

Allegretti not only started and finished his 70th marathon, but he also became the event's top fundraiser raising a record $277,491, shattering the previous record by over $100,000. The dollars Allegretti raised went towards supporting three critical charities: Greater Chicago Food Depository, PAWS Chicago and Lurie Children's Hospital.

"In 1986, I started running to get into shape after my college football career and I ran my first Chicago Marathon that year," said Allegretti. "The reason behind my marathons changed in 2007 when my oldest son was diagnosed with cancer and cured by Lurie's Children's Hospital. After that, I made the commitment to run for Lurie's and cancer research to give back. Since then, I have run eight marathons for charity (four for Chicago and four for Boston) and I'm proud to close out my marathon career with my Arbor colleagues and Carey Pinkowski by raising funds for organizations that are meaningful to me and that are making a positive impact in our city."

Individuals inspired by Allegretti and the thousands of other participants who have run for charity can still secure an entry into this year's Bank of America Chicago Marathon through the official Charity Program. Those who register to run with an official charity at this time are required to raise a minimum of $2,100. For a list of official charities and information on how to register by joining a charity team, go to chicagomarathon.com/charity.

