Record 700 Customers Pick Genesys to Propel Customer Experience Transformation

Genesys now counts 65 percent of the most valuable global brands among its customers, with hundreds of leading businesses from across all market segments and geographies adopting Genesys in the last year, such as: AFFINBANK, Atos, BAC Credomatic, Cleartrip, Coca-Cola, Heineken, Nortiz and Westpac New Zealand.

The surge of companies replacing aging systems with Genesys does not appear to be slowing down, with nearly two-thirds making the switch in the last six months. In the first quarter of 2018 alone, Genesys closed at least one deal every day on average to help businesses move toward a transformational solution enabling highly predictive, fully contextual and efficient customer experiences across marketing, sales and service.

While Genesys is making significant headway replacing legacy systems from multiple providers, its sales momentum against Avaya is extraordinary. In the last five fiscal quarters, more than 360 former Avaya customers have migrated to Genesys, with the numbers doubling this year. All told, 75 percent of the new Genesys customers were sourced from either Avaya or Cisco.

Moving to the Cloud Offers Significant Gains for Major Global Brands

Genesys continues its heritage as a strong on-premises solutions provider with greater than 95 percent customer retention—but cloud adoption is on the rise. In fact, cloud now represents nearly 25 percent of total Genesys revenue. More than 50 percent of new customers in 2017 chose cloud solutions, including major brands Coca-Cola and Westpac New Zealand, which are experiencing notable business outcomes.

Coca-Cola: Since implementing Genesys solutions, Coca-Cola has reduced its contact center operating expenditures by 50 percent. Previously, the global beverage leader was using on-premises solutions from multiple vendors, including Avaya, Cisco, Verint and NICE, to support its North American contact center services, which spanned five sites and 1,600 agents across Human Resources, equipment service and sales. In order to simplify its model, facilitate integration and reduce cost, Coca-Cola consolidated to Genesys PureConnect™ Cloud. This is an all-in-one cloud-based contact center solution – inclusive of workforce management, quality management and call recording.

Businesses of All Sizes and Types Produce Positive Business Outcomes with Genesys

Companies such as AFFINBANK, Cleartrip and Heineken have selected a Genesys customer experience solution to help them reach targeted key performance indicators such as increased customer satisfaction, improved efficiency, revenue growth and more.

Heineken: After moving from Cisco to the Genesys PureConnect platform, Heineken Mexico enhanced call effectiveness by over 40 percent and improved sales success by 6 percentage points, all while increasing agent efficiency. This resulted in a 1.5 hour per agent reduction in the workday. Heineken Mexico was even named the broader Heineken company's leading customer service organization across 70 global markets for its excellence in service level compliance.

Less than a year after implementing Genesys PureEngage™ Cloud, the -based online travel company achieved a return on investment (ROI) target of 90 percent and increased customer satisfaction by 21 percent. Today, as business continues to grow, Cleartrip can successfully handle exponentially higher volume with the same number of agents. AFFINBANK: In support of Affin's digital transformation objectives, AFFINBANK moved to the PureEngage platform for its true omnichannel capabilities. As a result, the Malaysian bank modernized its contact center, realizing a 60 percent improvement in telesales performance, 84 percent reduction in call abandonment rates, and 50 percent increase in agent productivity.

"This amazing momentum shows the market's confidence in our innovative products and exceptional team that enables us to address customer demands and market shifts ahead of the rest," said Tom Eggemeier, president of Genesys. "We have a steadfast commitment to helping businesses create positive, contextual experiences and predictable business outcomes. This is recognized by customer experience leaders and industry analysts alike, including Frost & Sullivan, which recently named Genesys the 2018 North American Contact Center Company of the Year."

Genesys has accomplished its impressive market traction replacing legacy systems through its innovative PureBridge program, which launched last year to help guide companies through migrations to a next-generation customer experience offering.

