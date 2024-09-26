Record and payment dates for Valmet's second dividend instalment for year 2023

Valmet Oyj's stock exchange release on September 26, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. EEST

ESPOO, Finalnd, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Valmet Oyj has in its meeting on September 26, 2024 decided, on the basis of the authorization by the Annual General Meeting 2024, on the record date and the payment date for the second instalment of the dividend for the financial year 2023.

The second instalment of the dividend, EUR 0.67 per share, will be paid to shareholders who are registered in the Company's shareholders' register maintained by Euroclear Finland Ltd on the dividend record date October 1, 2024. The dividend will be paid on October 10, 2024.

The Annual General Meeting 2024 held on March 21, 2024, decided to pay dividends of EUR 1.35 per share for the financial year 2023 in two instalments. The first instalment of EUR 0.68 per share was paid on April 11, 2024.

Further information, please contact:

Pekka Rouhiainen, VP, Investor Relations, Valmet, tel. +358 10 672 0020

VALMET

Katri Hokkanen

CFO

Pekka Rouhiainen

VP, Investor Relations

www.valmet.com

Valmet has a global customer base across various process industries. We are a leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries, and with our automation and flow control solutions we serve an even wider base of process industries. Our more than 19,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward – every day.

The company has over 220 years of industrial history and a strong track record in continuous improvement and renewal. Valmet's net sales in 2023 were approximately EUR 5.5 billion.

Valmet's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki and the head office is in Espoo, Finland.

Follow us on valmet.com | X | X (IR) | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram |

Processing of personal data