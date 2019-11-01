Record Attendance Expected at International Law Enforcement Conference

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NITV Federal Services (NFS) and the National Association of Computer Voice Stress Analysts (NACVSA) report that a record number of law enforcement examiners from around the world have already reserved for this years Professional Development/Advanced Examiners Course to be held January 6–10, 2020 at the Embassy Suites Hotel and Conference Center, Orlando, FL.

The Professional Development/Advanced Examiners Course has been held annually since 1988 and is for law enforcement examiners that have been previously certified in NFS's Certified Examiners Course to utilize the Computer Voice Stress Analyzer® (CVSA®) as an investigative tool. Over 2,500 US law enforcement agencies have switched from the old polygraph to the CVSA and include the third largest law enforcement agency in the US; the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitations, the Atlanta PD, Illinois State Police, New Orleans PD, Nashville PD, California Highway Patrol, Kansas City PD, Salt Lake City PD, and the US Federal Courts.

The use of the CVSA in the law enforcement community has dramatically increased since the 2014 publishing of an 18-year, peer reviewed study of the technology that found it to be over 98% accurate . The CVSA is the only patented voice stress analyzer in the world and has an automatic scoring algorithm, the FACT+ (Final Analysis Confirmation Tool) that determines deception/no deception, taking the human equation out of the evaluation process.

With no 'inconclusive' results, no countermeasures to defeat it, a 98% accuracy rate, its low cost, and the fact that drugs do not affect it, the CVSA has become one of the most important and sought after investigative tools available today for the law enforcement community world-wide.

NITV FS is the Sole Source and Manufacturer of the CVSA. The CVSA is sold only to government agencies.

