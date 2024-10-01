Kia's EV and PHEV models each set new September sales records, increasing 43- and 11-percent, respectively, over the same period last year

Sportage, Forte, Carnival and Seltos achieve the best-ever year-to-date September sales

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia America closed September with sales of 58,913 units led by significant gains and record-setting sales performances by the brand's broad lineup of all-electric (EV) and plug-in hybrid (PHEV) vehicles. Despite fewer selling days compared to last year, Kia's EVs and PHEVs are up 43-percent and 11-pecent year-over-year.

RECORD-BREAKING SEPTEMBER FOR KIA AMERICA’S ALL-ELECTRIC AND PLUG-IN HYBRID MODELS

Year-over-year, four Kia models – Sportage (+10-percent); Forte (+6-percent); Carnival (+5-percent); and Seltos (+2-percent) – are up through the third quarter recording the best-ever year-to-date September sales as Kia remains committed to offering customers a variety of electrified and ICE choices.

September SUV sales increased over the same period last year and accounted for 74-percent of Kia's monthly total while electrified models made up 17-percent of the September volume.

"Sales of Kia's electrified offerings continued to grow despite the industry-wide softening in growth for all-electric models," said Eric Watson, vice president, sales operations, Kia America. "Double digit sales gains for Kia's EV and PHEV models prove Kia's leadership position as the industry transitions to electrification. As we enter the fourth quarter, with the all-new K4 compact sedan and the first-ever Carnival Hybrid MPV arriving in showrooms nationwide, we are confident this positive sales momentum will carry us through the remainder of this year and well into next."

In addition to the monthly sales performance, Kia America announced several initiatives, including:

Kia America will soon offer North American Charging Standard (NACS) adapters for its award-winning EV6 and EV9 vehicles. Customers who take delivery of a new 2024 or 2025 Kia EV9 or 2024 Kia EV6 after September 4, 2024 , will receive an adapter free of charge that will allow them access to more than 16,500 NACS DC fast chargers in the U.S. 1 Customer delivery of the free adapters is anticipated to take place in early 2025 2 . Kia EV6, EV9 and Niro EV customers who took delivery prior to September 4, 2024 , will have the opportunity to purchase an adapter from an authorized Kia dealer at a later date. Access to the DC fast chargers is planned for January 15, 2025 .

The all-electric 2024 Kia EV9 GT-Line has been named a 2024 Wards 10 Best Engines & Propulsion Systems winner. The annual awards evaluate all-new or significantly improved engines and electric propulsion systems, and this latest accolade marks the EV9's second Wards 10 Best award in its first year on sale, following its recognition as a 2024 Wards 10 Best Interiors & UX winner earlier this year.

Kia Corporation and global partner The Ocean Cleanup celebrated a significant milestone in their joint strategy to tackle plastic pollution in the world's oceans. Symbolically returning to the port of San Francisco from which the first-generation System 001 vessel embarked on its maiden voyage six years ago, The Ocean Cleanup's current System 03 has completed a significant haul. Since the establishment of the partnership in 2022, Kia's support has helped The Ocean Cleanup remove over one million pounds of plastic from the world's largest accumulation of floating waste – the Great Pacific Garbage Patch (GPGP) – which has an estimated surface area of 1.6 million square kilometers.



MONTH OF SEPTEMBER YEAR TO DATE Model 2024 2023 2024 2023 EV9 2,096 0 15,970 0 EV6 1,612 2,084 15,985 14,798 Rio 0 2,096 1,917 21,196 Forte 7,400 10,737 101,093 95,135 K4 2,866 0 2,911 0 K5 4,898 6,002 28,476 49,594 Stinger 0 117 0 5,372 Soul 4,016 5,290 40,094 50,071 Niro 1,687 2,752 25,132 29,085 Seltos 3,877 4,736 48,177 47,059 Sportage 11,163 11,562 118,758 107,584 Sorento 6,572 8,103 69,176 67,626 Telluride 8,699 9,147 81,754 83,981 Carnival 4,027 4,638 34,727 33,173 Total 58,913 67,264 584,170 604,674

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys. Kia is recognized as one of the TIME World's Most Sustainable Companies of 2024. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and WNBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles sold through a network of over 775 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

*Certain 2025 EV9 all-electric three-row SUV, Sportage (excludes HEV/PHEV), Sorento (excludes HEV/PHEV), and Telluride are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

1 NACS port count source: U.S. Department of Energy Alternative Fuel Data Center (AFDC), for U.S. only, September 2024.

2 Based on available supply

