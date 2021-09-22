Record-Breaking Summer Closes with Occupancy Dip, but Optimism for Fall

"This winter should mark a turning point in the recovery of U.S. urban demand," - Jamie Lane, AirDNA VP of Research Tweet this

"The surge in fall bookings shows that people don't want to risk losing the most desirable properties for their family get-togethers. After a high booking summer, supply in top destinations is still not enough to satiate existing demand, even at higher rates," said Scott Shatford, AirDNA CEO.

Average daily rates remain elevated, averaging $279 in August, up 18.5% relative to 2019. The rate of growth has slowed in recent months though, after peaking at 23% in May 2021. Rates began rising in the summer of 2020 as lockdowns initially ended and recovery began and travellers were choosing larger and more luxurious properties which further pushed the average rate higher.

When will travelers return to the city?

A return to in-person work and school for many may be impacting the high demand in rural and leisure-oriented destinations where guests previously looked to escape the city. In markets like Big Bear and Coachella Valley, CA, the heightened demand growth noticeably slowed in August. Big Bear had a demand growth of 80% back in May 2021 but only registered an increase of a "modest" 32% in August.

Still, it doesn't look like most of the large cities will attract pre-COVID demand levels until international travel returns. These markets include New York (-54.0%), Boston (-53.9%), and Los Angeles (-51.7%) which are traditionally highly dependent on international demand with more than 30% of their nights booked by foreign visitors.

"The U.S. typically gets more inbound international travellers than there are Americans traveling overseas, with most of those visits in the major gateway cities," said Jamie Lane, VP of Research at AirDNA. "With rising vaccination rates and the U.S. lifting restrictions on fully-vaccinated international travelers in November, this winter should mark a turning point in the recovery of urban travel demand."

