Record Breaking Summer Heat Leaves Car Batteries on Brink of Failure

Batteries Plus

08 Nov, 2023

Drop in Temperature Strains Already Fragile Batteries; Batteries Plus Helps Consumers Power Through Cold Weather Effects

HARTLAND, Wis., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- When it comes to intense heat, summer 2023 was one for the record books. In fact, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), September 2023 was the Earth's warmest September in 174 years. Not only was the heat extremely dangerous for Americans but the stress of the hot summer months wreaked havoc on car batteries. This extreme heat will undoubtably cause them to fail quicker this winter when temperatures drop, leaving drivers stranded at the most inopportune time.

With over 60% of Americans expected to hit the road for the upcoming holiday season, Batteries Plus, the nation's leading battery retailer, is once again leading the charge in ensuring that consumers are well-prepared for the cold weather's impact on their car batteries. With their "Awaken Your Drive" winter campaign, the experts at Batteries Plus are committed to educating consumers and equipping them with the knowledge and products they need to stay safe in the winter weather and rediscover the joy of adventure. Whether it be for a short drive or cross-country road trip, by visiting one of its more than 700 locations, in-store experts are available to provide battery testing and offer advice to customers in order to help them identify the right battery for their car. In addition, associates can suggest other quality products that fit their needs such as the new X2Power Lithium Jump Pack to keep on hand in the event that customers find themselves stuck in the cold with a dead car battery. To lengthen the life of the battery, Batteries Plus also offers a premier installation service where an associate will apply anti-corrosion products while installing the new car battery. These products and services are designed to help consumers get to where they are going safely and on-time this winter season.

"This year's winter campaign is designed to tap into the deep desire for adventure and play that resides within each of us and inspire individuals to power up their vehicles, snowmobiles, ATVs, UTVs, etc. and safely embark on journeys that power their passions," said Derek Detenber, Chief Marketing and Merchandising Officer for Batteries Plus. "So, as we switch gears from the scorching heat of summer to the frigid cold of winter, the experts at Batteries Plus are here to provide all drivers with our exceptional range of automotive batteries, along with unparalleled expertise in battery testing, installation, and anti-corrosion treatments – all exclusive to Batteries Plus."

In addition to offering consumers unmatched products and services for their automotive needs, Batteries Plus helps them keep their cell phone, key fob, laptop, and tablet batteries lasting longer and more efficiently. Each staff member at its more than 700 locations has experience working with top brands and operating systems to give the best inspection for a device, including phone repair for broken and cracked screens. Batteries Plus also offers a range of products, such as: automotive batteries (ATV, motorcycle, car, marine, and golf cart), chargers, cell phone batteries, phone essentials, SLA batteries, alkaline batteries, and generators.

For more information on Batteries Plus's automotive products and services, please visit https://www.batteriesplus.com/automotive-center.  More information on how to find the nearest Batteries Plus retailer store near you can be found here.

ABOUT BATTERIES PLUS:
Batteries Plus, founded in 1988 and headquartered in Hartland, WI, is a leading omnichannel retailer of batteries, specialty light bulbs and phone repair services for the direct-to-consumer and commercial channels. The retailer also offers key programming, replacement and cutting services. Through a nationwide network of stores, the company offers a differentiated value proposition of unrivaled product selection, in-stock availability and customer service. Batteries Plus is owned by Freeman Spogli, a private equity firm based in Los Angeles and New York City. To learn more about one of Forbes®' Best Franchises to Buy in America, visit https://www.batteriesplusfranchise.com.

