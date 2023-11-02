RECORD NUMBER OF MIDWEST ORTHOPAEDICS AT RUSH PHYSICIANS NAMED TO CHICAGO MAGAZINE'S "TOP DOCS" LIST

News provided by

Midwest Orthopaedics at RUSH

02 Nov, 2023, 09:06 ET

CHICAGO, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A record fifteen Midwest Orthopaedics at RUSH (MOR) physicians were named among Chicago Magazine's "Top Docs" list. Compiled by Castle Connelly, a physician-led healthcare research and information company, the "Top Docs" list includes Chicago area doctors who were selected by their peers.

The MOR doctors included on this list are Drs. Charles Bush-Joseph, Brian Forsythe, Grant Garrigues, Edward Goldberg, Joshua Jacobs, Denis Nam, Shane Nho, Frank Phillips, Nikhil Verma, and Adam Yanke (orthopedic surgery category); Drs. Mark Cohen, John Fernandez, and Robert Wysocki (hand surgery category); Dr. Joshua Blomgren (sports medicine category); and Dr. Leda Ghannad (physical medicine and rehabilitation category).  

This is the highest number of MOR physicians named to this honor since the inception of the popular list published in Chicago Magazine

About Midwest Orthopaedics at RUSH

MOR is an international leader in musculoskeletal health ranked among the top ten in the nation by U.S. News & World Report. MOR is comprised of renowned orthopedic and spine surgeons pioneering the latest advances in surgical techniques and non-surgical care. MOR physicians are the designated team care providers for several organizations including the Chicago Bulls, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Red Stars, and Joffrey Ballet. MOR has seven full-service locations in Chicago, Joliet, Naperville, Oak Brook, Oak Park, Westchester, and Munster, IN. The group also has nine stand-alone physical therapy clinics in Bensenville, Chicago's South Loop, Geneva, Lincoln Park, Lockport, Orland Park, River Grove, Park Ridge, and Munster, IN. Visit www.rushortho.com for more information. 

SOURCE Midwest Orthopaedics at RUSH

Also from this source

Dr. Joshua Blomgren Named Head Team Physician for Benedictine University

Joshua Blomgren, DO, a primary care sports medicine physician with Midwest Orthopaedics at RUSH (MOR), has been named head team physician for...

RUSH University Medical Center's Orthopedics Ranked Top Program in Illinois for 9th Year in a Row

For the ninth year in a row, the orthopedic program at RUSH University Medical Center continues its tradition of excellence by earning a #1 ranking...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.