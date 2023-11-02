RECORD NUMBER OF MIDWEST ORTHOPAEDICS AT RUSH PHYSICIANS NAMED TO CHICAGO MAGAZINE'S "TOP DOCS" LIST

CHICAGO, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A record fifteen Midwest Orthopaedics at RUSH (MOR) physicians were named among Chicago Magazine's "Top Docs" list. Compiled by Castle Connelly, a physician-led healthcare research and information company, the "Top Docs" list includes Chicago area doctors who were selected by their peers.

The MOR doctors included on this list are Drs. Charles Bush-Joseph, Brian Forsythe, Grant Garrigues, Edward Goldberg, Joshua Jacobs, Denis Nam, Shane Nho, Frank Phillips, Nikhil Verma, and Adam Yanke (orthopedic surgery category); Drs. Mark Cohen, John Fernandez, and Robert Wysocki (hand surgery category); Dr. Joshua Blomgren (sports medicine category); and Dr. Leda Ghannad (physical medicine and rehabilitation category).

This is the highest number of MOR physicians named to this honor since the inception of the popular list published in Chicago Magazine.

About Midwest Orthopaedics at RUSH

MOR is an international leader in musculoskeletal health ranked among the top ten in the nation by U.S. News & World Report. MOR is comprised of renowned orthopedic and spine surgeons pioneering the latest advances in surgical techniques and non-surgical care. MOR physicians are the designated team care providers for several organizations including the Chicago Bulls, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Red Stars, and Joffrey Ballet. MOR has seven full-service locations in Chicago, Joliet, Naperville, Oak Brook, Oak Park, Westchester, and Munster, IN. The group also has nine stand-alone physical therapy clinics in Bensenville, Chicago's South Loop, Geneva, Lincoln Park, Lockport, Orland Park, River Grove, Park Ridge, and Munster, IN. Visit www.rushortho.com for more information.

SOURCE Midwest Orthopaedics at RUSH