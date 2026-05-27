Record Setting $57.3 Million Raised for Nonprofits at the 2026 Boston Marathon presented by Bank of America

193 organizations benefitted from Bank of America Boston Marathon Official Charity Program fundraising

BOSTON, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boston Athletic Association (B.A.A.) announced today the total funds raised through the 2026 Boston Marathon presented by Bank of America reached a record $57.3 million, surpassing last year's single-year record of $50.4 million. The growth represents a 13.7% increase in fundraising year over year.

Boston Marathon runners tag saying "Find a runner. Help a Cause."

Through both donations and charitable fundraising from race participants within the Bank of America Boston Marathon Official Charity Program, the $57.3 million goes directly toward the 193 nonprofit organizations involved in the program. Since the Official Charity Program's inception in 1989, the total charitable fundraising efforts now surpass $675 million.

"Bank of America Boston Marathon Official Charity Program participants have once again set a single-year fundraising record, leading to an everlasting fundraising impact for nearly 200 organizations within our community," said Nicole Juri, Director of Development for the B.A.A. "Athletes not only completed the 26.2-mile journey from Hopkinton to Boston, but have created a ripple effect with their fundraising efforts to support various causes near and dear to their hearts."

Bank of America showcased various fundraising participants' stories through their "My Marathoner" campaign, sharing the dedication and commitment of athletes within the Bank of America Boston Marathon Official Charity Program.

"The 130th Boston Marathon is once more showing the power of sports and of community coming together to benefit organizations that support hundreds of thousands of our neighbors and family members," said Miceal Chamberlain, President of Massachusetts, Bank of America. "This spirit of giving is an inspiration to us all as we celebrate global sports in the months to come."

The Bank of America Boston Marathon Official Charity Program comprised nearly 10% of the 2026 Boston Marathon field size, where selected organizations utilized their entries to recruit athletes who commit to raising funds for specific causes. A full list of organizations within the Official Charity Program for the 130th Boston Marathon presented by Bank of America can be found on our official charity program webpage. The application process for next year's Bank of America Boston Marathon Official Charity Program begins in early June, with information available at the Boston Marathon webpage. Selected organizations will begin recruiting athletes in the fall.

Within the Official Charity Program, the B.A.A. had its own team who raised funds to support the organization's mission of promoting a healthy lifestyle through sports, especially running. The B.A.A. Gives Back Marathon Team raised nearly $450,000 for the B.A.A.'s year-round community programming and youth initiatives, including more than a dozen events dedicated to supporting athletes at all levels of their running journey. In addition, the B.A.A. Climate Crew team in its second year raised $87,000 towards the B.A.A.'s ongoing sustainability initiatives to further support our environment and community.

Details on how to apply to be part of the Bank of America Official Charity Program for 2027 will be included on the B.A.A. website in early June.

The Boston Athletic Association

Established in 1887, the Boston Athletic Association is a non-profit organization with a mission of promoting a healthy lifestyle through sports, especially running. The B.A.A. manages the Boston Marathon, and supports comprehensive charity, youth, and year-round programming. The 130th Boston Marathon took place on Monday, April 20, 2026, while the 131st Boston Marathon presented by Bank of America will be held on Monday, April 19, 2027.

The Boston Marathon is part of the Abbott World Marathon Majors, along with international marathons in Tokyo, London, Sydney, Berlin, Chicago, and New York City. For more information on the B.A.A., please visit www.baa.org.

Bank of America

Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving nearly 70 million clients with approximately 3,500 retail financial centers, approximately 15,000 ATMs (automated teller machines) and award-winning digital banking with approximately 59 million verified digital users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. As the #1 small business lender in the United States (FDIC), Bank of America offers industry leading support to approximately 4 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and more than 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, visit the Bank of America newsroom and register for news email alerts.

Reporters may contact

Chris Lotsbom, Boston Athletic Association

Director of Race Communications & Media

[email protected]

Celia Oswitch, Boston Athletic Association

Manager of Communications

[email protected]

Andy Aldridge, Bank of America

Phone: 1.980.387.0514

[email protected]

SOURCE Bank of America Corporation