Record Year for Broadband Equipment Spending, with Revenue up 17 Percent Y/Y in 2022 According to Dell'Oro Group

Total PON Equipment Revenue up 25 Percent Y/Y, Marking Fifth Straight Year of Annual Revenue Growth

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recently published report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, total global revenue for the Broadband Access equipment market increased to $19 B in 2022, up 17 percent year-over-year (Y/Y). Spending on PON equipment continues to fuel the overall market, with revenue for PON OLTs and ONTs reaching $11.7 B for the year.

"The focus on upgrading and expanding broadband access networks was a clear focus for operators around the world in 2022," said Jeff Heynen, Vice President with Dell'Oro Group. "We expect broadband to remain a critical area of investment in 2023, as operators expand their footprint and increase the speeds and services they offer subscribers," explained Heynen.

Additional highlights from the 4Q 2022 Broadband Access and Home Networking quarterly report:

Total XGS-PON OLT port shipments exceeded 2 M for the year, reaching a total of 2.3 M worldwide.

for the year, reaching a total of worldwide. Total cable access concentrator revenue was up 1 percent Y/Y at $1 B . Remote PHY devices, Remote OLTs, and Virtual CMTS platforms all recorded significant revenue gains for the year, as cable operators continue to expand their DAA and fiber initiatives.

