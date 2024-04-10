RECOVER 180™ Announces Partnership with Los Angeles Lakers Shooting Guard Austin Reaves

LOS ANGELES, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the NBA postseason approaches, RECOVER 180™, proudly announces a partnership with prominent NBA player and fan favorite, Austin Reaves. This combination of brands creates an exciting venture, which furthers RECOVER 180's goal of enhancing athletic performance and optimal recovery at the highest level.

RECOVER 180, a renowned all organic, sports drink committed to providing athletes with the hydration they need to perform at their peak, has a scientifically formulated blend of electrolytes, vitamins, and antioxidants, proven to replenish vital nutrients and accelerate recovery. RECOVER 180 will be working closely with Reaves to provide personalized support aimed at enhancing his physical well-being and ensuring he maintains peak performance throughout his elite NBA career.

A standout player for LA Lakers, Reaves has captured the attention of fans and experts alike with his remarkable prowess on the court. Known for his intensity, versatility, and ability to rise to the occasion in critical moments, Reaves epitomizes working hard at an elite level, which is a key attribute of RECOVER 180. Reaves expressed his excitement to partner with RECOVER 180, stating, "As a professional athlete, hydration and recovery are essential for me to perform at my best. I'm thrilled to have RECOVER 180 in my corner as I lace up for each workout, practice and game."

RECOVER 180's CEO, Lance Collins emphasized the significance of partnering with such a rising NBA star, "We are honored to partner with Austin Reaves, an exceptional athlete who embodies excellence and dedication in his craft. This partnership underscores our commitment to supporting top-tier athletes and helping them all achieve their peak performance goals."

As the NBA postseason approaches, fans can anticipate seeing Reaves hydrating with RECOVER 180 on and off the court. For more information about RECOVER 180 and its range of great-tasting products, please visit www.drinkrecover.com and follow @drinkrecover on Instagram and TikTok. Interested retailers, please contact [email protected]. For marketing partnerships, or event inquiries, please contact [email protected].

Consumers can find RECOVER 180 nationwide via QuikTrip, and Amazon as well as regionally through King Soopers, Fred Meyer, Smiths and more. RECOVER 180 is available in 16.9fl oz bottles ($2.49-2.79) or a 16.9fl oz 12-pack on Amazon ($29.99).

Founded by serial beverage entrepreneur Lance Collins and real estate mogul and entrepreneur Mike Meldman, RECOVER 180 is the only organic sports drink formulated for balanced hydration. Its inception came from what Collins saw as a whitespace in the category, which at the time, offered no organic, better-for-you hydration options, inspiring him to launch RECOVER 180 which has been coined the "evolution of the bevolution." With no added sugar, chemicals, preservatives, or artificial colors, RECOVER 180's organic ingredients introduce a better way to hydrate, featuring organic coconut water combined with a balanced blend of electrolytes and vitamins to provide the hydration you need to RECOVER STRONG.

