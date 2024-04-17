LOS ANGELES, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RECOVER 180™, from the beverage powerhouse Lance Collins, is thrilled to announce yet another A-list athlete partnership with Philadelphia 76ers' sharpshooter, Buddy Hield. RECOVER 180 is quickly becoming a household name, as the new organic hydration sports drink is designed to help today's athlete improve performance and recover better. Its debut marks the only sports drink on the market to be certified USDA Organic and to contain balanced hydration.

RECOVER 180™ Signs Buddy Hield Of The Philadelphia 76ers In Preparation For The NBA Playoffs

Having just accomplished the extremely rare feat of playing in 84 games in an NBA regular season, no one is more perfectly poised to focus on high level recovery than Buddy. Hield embodies the ethos of peak performance and unwavering dedication. Now, with this exciting collaboration, Hield extends his commitment to optimal health and wellness by joining forces with RECOVER 180, a brand renowned for its unique, great-tasting organic formulation for balanced hydration. With RECOVER 180 in his arsenal, Hield will be equipped with the tools he needs to rise to the occasion and make his mark on his first postseason appearance.

"I'm pumped to partner with RECOVER 180," remarked Buddy Hield. "I'm always looking for a performance edge and it definitely provides a better way for my body to recover. Plus, I love that it's organic, no sugar added, and tastes amazing – I can even give it to my kids!"

A functional and delicious beverage, RECOVER 180 offers a refreshing blend of electrolytes, vitamins, and hydration designed to replenish and reinvigorate the body, without any added sugars, chemicals, preservatives, or artificial colors.

"We couldn't be more thrilled to welcome Buddy Hield to the RECOVER 180 roster," said Lance Collins, CEO. "His work ethic and dedication to his craft is unparalleled. His commitment to being one of the best shooters the game has ever seen makes him the perfect partner as we continue to empower individuals to be the best version of themselves."

Hield joins an impressive roster of athletes partnered with the brand, including, but not limited to, NBA MVP James Harden, LA Lakers' Austin Reaves, the PGA Tour's Wyndham Clark, San Francisco 49ers star Quarterback Brock Purdy, NCAA standout Jared McCain, NFL legends Rob Gronkowski, Drew Brees, Michael Strahan and John Elway, to name a few.

As the NBA playoffs draw near, NBA fans will be watching Buddy Hield and his teammates as they strive for success on the court. For more information about RECOVER 180 and its range of great-tasting products, please visit www.drinkrecover.com and follow @drinkrecover on Instagram and TikTok. Interested retailers, please contact [email protected]. For marketing partnerships, or event inquiries, please contact [email protected].

Consumers can find RECOVER 180 via Amazon, QuikTrip, King Soopers, Fred Meyer, Smiths and more. RECOVER 180 is available in 16.9fl oz bottles ($2.49-2.79) or a 16.9fl oz 12-pack on Amazon ($29.99).

About RECOVER 180

Founded by serial beverage entrepreneur Lance Collins and real estate mogul and entrepreneur Mike Meldman, RECOVER 180 is the only organic sports drink formulated for balanced hydration. Its inception came from what Collins saw as a whitespace in the category, which at the time, offered no organic, better-for-you hydration options, inspiring him to launch RECOVER 180 which has been coined the "evolution of the bevolution." With no added sugar, chemicals, preservatives, or artificial colors, RECOVER 180's organic ingredients introduce a better way to hydrate, featuring organic coconut water combined with a balanced blend of electrolytes and vitamins to provide the hydration you need to RECOVER STRONG.

www.drinkrecover.com | Instagram and Tik Tok: @drinkrecover

