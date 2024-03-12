RECOVER 180™ Announces Partnership with NCAA Star Jared McCain Ahead of March Madness

RECOVER 180™, the only organic sports drink formulated for balanced hydration, partners with Duke University's basketball star, Jared McCain

LOS ANGELES, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the excitement of March Madness approaches, RECOVER 180™, a new organic hydration sports drink from veteran beverage entrepreneur Lance Collins, is thrilled to announce its partnership with Duke University Basketball guard, Jared McCain. This partnership solidifies RECOVER 180 as McCain's exclusive hydration choice to stay gameday ready during one of the most electrifying times of the year in college basketball, when athletes push their limits and fans are on the edge of their seats.

Recognizing the significance of proper hydration in achieving optimal performance, RECOVER 180 is proud to join forces with Jared McCain, a beacon of excellence both on and off the court. RECOVER 180's lineup of mouth-watering flavors is designed to replenish and revitalize the body, providing balanced hydration and essential nutrients to support an active lifestyle. With its premium USDA organic ingredients and great-tasting formulation, RECOVER 180 stands out as a trusted companion for those seeking to achieve peak performance and recovery, and who demand more out of their sports drinks.

"I am thrilled to partner with RECOVER 180, an amazing brand with an excellent product lineup, especially during this time of year for college basketball," said Jared McCain. "As athletes, we understand the importance of staying hydrated, only consuming the best products, and maintaining our bodies at their peak levels. I look forward to working with RECOVER 180 to encourage others to hydrate better."

McCain joins an all-star roster of athletes who back RECOVER 180, including NBA MVP James Harden, LA Lakers' Austin Reaves, Denver Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr., the PGA Tour's Wyndham Clark, NFL greats including Rob Gronkowski, Drew Brees, John Elway, and Michael Strahan - a lineup that will continue to grow.

"We are excited to partner with Jared McCain to not only celebrate the spirit of March Madness but also to encourage individuals to seek out the best in their performance drinks," said Lance Collins, CEO of RECOVER 180. "Jared's commitment to excellence and his passion for the game resonate deeply with RECOVER 180's mission to empower individuals to live healthier, more active lives."

As the anticipation for March Madness builds, together RECOVER 180 and Jared McCain aim to encourage individuals to demand the best out of their sports drinks. Together, they also invite followers to join the RECOVER 180 MARCH MANIA giveaway, giving consumers the opportunity to win prizes such as a 1-year supply of RECOVER 180, a branded mini-fridge, signed merchandise and plenty more! Fans should follow RECOVER 180 on Instagram at @drinkrecover to learn more and visit www.drinkrecover.com to enter and for official sweepstakes rules.

This partnership announcement and money-can't-buy giveaway comes at the start of March Madness, which begins next week, where Jared will be a prominent figure as a starter for the Duke University Blue Devils. RECOVER 180 and McCain will continue to collaborate year-round on exclusive and exciting promotions for fans and consumers.

Consumers can find RECOVER 180 nationwide via Sprouts Farmers Market, QuikTrip, and Amazon as well as regionally through King Soopers, Fred Meyer, Smiths and more. RECOVER 180 is available in 16.9fl oz bottles ($2.49-2.79) or a 16.9fl oz 12-pack on Amazon ($29.99). The company is working with distributors across the country, including Honickman Group, Hensley Beverages, Straub Distributing, Pacific Beverage, John Lenore & Co., Columbia Distributing, Intrastate, Pure Beverage, Folsom Distributors, Choice Beverage, Northeast Beverage, Bellavance Beverage Company, Central States Beverage, Gulf Distributing, and Quality Beverage, to name a few, and will be distributed in mass, grocery, convenience, food service, military, and direct-to-consumer channels.

To learn more about RECOVER 180, visit www.drinkrecover.com and follow @drinkrecover on Instagram and TikTok. Interested retailers, please contact [email protected]. For marketing, partnerships or event inquiries, please contact [email protected].

About RECOVER 180

Founded by serial beverage entrepreneur Lance Collins and real estate mogul and entrepreneur Mike Meldman, RECOVER 180 is the only organic sports drink formulated for balanced hydration. Its inception came from what Collins saw as a whitespace in the category, which at the time, offered no organic, better-for-you hydration options, inspiring him to launch RECOVER 180 which has been coined the "evolution of the bevolution." With no added sugar, chemicals, preservatives, or artificial colors, RECOVER 180's organic ingredients introduce a better way to hydrate, featuring organic coconut water combined with a balanced blend of electrolytes and vitamins to provide the hydration you need to RECOVER STRONG.

RECOVER 180 is available in 16.9 fl oz bottles at leading retailers across the country including Sprouts Farmers Market, QuikTrip, Fred Meyer, King Soopers, Smiths and more, as well as online on Amazon.com.

www.drinkrecover.com | Instagram and Tik Tok: @drinkrecover

