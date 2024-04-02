RECOVER 180™ Partners with PGA Tour Pro Wyndham Clark Ahead of Masters Tournament

LOS ANGELES, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RECOVER 180™, a new organic sports drink from famed beverage entrepreneur Lance Collins, is excited to share its partnership with PGA player Wyndham Clark, ahead of the prestigious Masters Tournament. As one of the most anticipated events in the golfing calendar, the Masters Tournament embodies excellence, precision, and peak performance - values that both RECOVER 180 and Wyndham Clark share and strive for in their respective fields.

RECOVER 180™

RECOVER 180 is committed to helping individuals optimize their performance and recovery. With a scientifically formulated balanced blend of electrolytes, vitamins, and minerals, RECOVER 180 offers a refreshing way to replenish the body and fuel success. The partnership between RECOVER 180 and Wyndham Clark marks a significant milestone for both parties. With its innovative blend of hydration and replenishment, RECOVER 180 has become a go-to choice for top professional athletes and wellness enthusiasts seeking to optimize their performance and recovery. Likewise, Wyndham Clark has demonstrated his commitment to excellence on the golf course, showcasing remarkable skill, dedication, and resilience throughout his career.

"We are excited to welcome Wyndham Clark to the RECOVER 180 family," said Lance Collins, CEO of RECOVER 180. "Wyndham's dedication to his craft, resilience, and his pursuit of excellence align perfectly with our brand values. Together, we look forward to empowering athletes everywhere to perform at their very best."

Wyndham Clark expressed his own excitement about the partnership. "I am honored to join forces with RECOVER 180," said Clark. "Hydration and recovery are essential components in the sport of golf and RECOVER 180 offers a refreshing way to replenish and refuel my body, providing me with the edge I need to compete at the highest level in this difficult sport."

The Masters Tournament, scheduled to take place from April 11 to April 14, 2024, at the Augusta National Golf Club, presents an unparalleled opportunity for RECOVER 180 and Wyndham Clark to showcase their partnership on a global stage. As part of the collaboration, Wyndham Clark will stay hydrated with RECOVER 180 throughout the tournament, bringing visibility to the brand's commitment to organic hydration. Stay tuned for more updates from RECOVER 180 and Wyndham Clark as they embark on this exciting journey together at the Masters Tournament and beyond.

Consumers can find RECOVER 180 nationwide via QuikTrip and Amazon as well as regionally through King Soopers, Fred Meyer, Smiths and more. RECOVER 180 is available in 16.9fl oz bottles ($2.49-2.79) or a 16.9fl oz 12-pack on Amazon ($29.99).

To learn more about RECOVER 180, visit www.drinkrecover.com and follow @drinkrecover on Instagram and TikTok. Interested retailers, please contact [email protected] . For marketing partnerships, sponsorships, or branding opportunities, please contact [email protected].

About RECOVER 180

Founded by serial beverage entrepreneur Lance Collins and real estate mogul and entrepreneur Mike Meldman, RECOVER 180 is the only organic sports drink formulated for balanced hydration. Its inception came from what Collins saw as a whitespace in the category, which at the time, offered no organic, better-for-you hydration options, inspiring him to launch RECOVER 180 which has been coined the "evolution of the bevolution." With no added sugar, chemicals, preservatives, or artificial colors, RECOVER 180's organic ingredients introduce a better way to hydrate, featuring organic coconut water combined with a balanced blend of electrolytes and vitamins to provide the hydration you need to RECOVER STRONG.

RECOVER 180 is available in 16.9 fl oz bottles at leading retailers across the country including QuikTrip, Fred Meyer, King Soopers, Smiths and more, as well as online on Amazon.com.

www.drinkrecover.com | Instagram and Tik Tok: @drinkrecover

Media Contact: Whitney Spielfogel, 516-316-4201, [email protected]

Bacchus Agency, [email protected]

SOURCE RECOVER 180™