LOS ANGELES, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RECOVER 180™, the USDA Certified Organic sports drink from famed beverage entrepreneur Lance Collins, is excited to share its partnership with American football running back for the Seattle Seahawks, Kenneth Walker III. As the football season draws near and summer training is on the horizon, Walker III showcases his fervent commitment, determination, and ambition for the football season ahead. His elite athleticism and dedication reflect the core pillars held by RECOVER 180 and the attributes the brand aims to fuel in athletes and sports enthusiasts everywhere.

Seattle Seahawks Running Back Kenneth Walker III Partners with RECOVER 180™ Ahead of the NFL Season

The partnership between RECOVER 180 and Walker III is a testament to the degree of athletic excellence that stands behind this product. RECOVER 180 has emerged as the premier option for professional athletes and health enthusiasts aiming to enhance their performance. RECOVER 180 supports individuals before, during, and after physical fitness. Through a meticulously crafted combination of electrolytes, vitamins, and minerals, RECOVER 180 provides a revitalizing solution to replenish the body and enhance athletic achievement.

"We're excited to welcome Ken to the RECOVER 180 team. His dedication on and off the field is nothing short of inspiring. Athletes like him motivate me to continue to innovate in this space and create functional, better-for-you beverages that support fitness to the highest degree. I look forward to working with Ken to empower and inspire athletes everywhere," said Lance Collins, CEO of RECOVER 180.

Walker III shared his enthusiasm about the partnership stating, "I feel privileged to be working with RECOVER 180, a brand whose mission I deeply respect. Football demands rigorous mental and physical endurance and RECOVER 180 has been essential in my training regimen as I get ready for season - it keeps my performance at its best."

Keep an eye out for further updates from RECOVER 180 and Kenneth Walker III as they tackle the upcoming football season. You can follow @drinkrecover on social media for all Kenneth Walker III partnership updates, content, giveaways and more.

Consumers can find RECOVER 180 nationwide via Whole Foods Market, QuikTrip and Amazon as well as regionally through QFC, King Soopers, Fred Meyer, Smiths and more. RECOVER 180 is available in 16.9fl oz bottles ($2.49-2.79) or a 16.9fl oz 12-pack on Amazon ($29.99).

To learn more about RECOVER 180, visit www.drinkrecover.com and follow @drinkrecover on Instagram and TikTok. Interested retailers, please contact [email protected] . For marketing partnerships, sponsorships, or branding opportunities, please contact [email protected].

About RECOVER 180

Founded by serial beverage entrepreneur Lance Collins and real estate mogul and entrepreneur Mike Meldman, RECOVER 180 is the only organic sports drink formulated for balanced hydration. Its inception came from what Collins saw as a whitespace in the category, which at the time, offered no organic, better-for-you hydration options, inspiring him to launch RECOVER 180 which has been coined the "evolution of the bevolution." With no added sugar, chemicals, preservatives, or artificial colors, RECOVER 180's organic ingredients introduce a better way to hydrate, featuring organic coconut water combined with a balanced blend of electrolytes and vitamins to provide the hydration you need to RECOVER STRONG.

RECOVER 180 is available in 16.9 fl oz bottles at leading retailers across the country including Whole Foods Market, QuikTrip, Fred Meyer, King Soopers, Smiths and more, as well as online on Amazon.com.

www.drinkrecover.com | Instagram and Tik Tok: @drinkrecover

Media Contact: Whitney Spielfogel, [email protected], 516-316-4201

Bacchus Agency, [email protected]

SOURCE RECOVER 180™