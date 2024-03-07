RECOVER 180™ Welcomes Football Great Brock Purdy to Its Roster of Incredible Athletes

RECOVER 180™, the only organic sports drink formulated for balanced hydration, partners with San Francisco 49ers Quarterback Brock Purdy

LOS ANGELES, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RECOVER 180™, a new organic hydration sports drink from veteran beverage entrepreneur Lance Collins, is thrilled to announce the addition of football sensation Brock Purdy to its esteemed lineup of athletes. Purdy, known for his exceptional talent and unwavering dedication to the game, joins RECOVER 180 as a brand ambassador, embodying the company's commitment to excellence, resilience, and peak performance.

Hailing from the football powerhouse of Iowa State University, Brock Purdy has solidified his status as one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in the league. Throughout his illustrious career, Purdy has showcased remarkable skill, leadership, and a relentless drive to succeed both on and off the field. His impressive accomplishments include numerous accolades, records shattered, and a legion of devoted fans who admire his competitive spirit and indomitable will to win.

"We are thrilled to welcome Brock Purdy to the RECOVER 180 family," said Lance Collins, CEO of RECOVER 180. "Brock embodies the core values of our brand – resilience, determination, and the pursuit of excellence. As a proven leader in his sport, Brock will inspire athletes around the world to push their limits and strive for greatness. We are honored to have him represent RECOVER 180."

As part of the partnership, Brock Purdy will collaborate closely with RECOVER 180 to promote the importance of balanced hydration and recovery in athletic performance. With its scientifically formulated blend of electrolytes, vitamins, and minerals, RECOVER 180 provides athletes with the essential nutrients they need to replenish, rehydrate, and recharge their bodies, improving performance and recovery before, during and after training and physical activity.

"I am excited to join forces with RECOVER 180," said San Francisco 49ers Quarterback Brock Purdy. "As an athlete, I understand the importance of taking care of your body and fueling it with the right nutrients to perform at your best. RECOVER 180 is a game-changer for athletes seeking a healthier recovery option while maintaining peak performance. I am honored to be a partner alongside such an innovative and dynamic team."

With Brock Purdy on board, RECOVER 180 continues to expand its presence in the world of sports and wellness, empowering athletes of all levels to unlock their full potential and achieve their goals. Purdy joins a roster of game changing athletes who endorse the brand including other NFL greats – Hall of Famer John Elway, Super Bowl Champion and MVP Drew Brees, Dallas Cowboys' DeMarvion Overshown and the Arizona Cardinals' Kyler Murray.

Consumers can find RECOVER 180 nationwide via Sprouts Farmers Market, QuikTrip, and Amazon as well as regionally through King Soopers, Fred Meyer, Smiths and more. RECOVER 180 is available in 16.9fl oz bottles ($2.49-2.79) or a 16.9fl oz 12-pack on Amazon ($29.99). The company is working with distributors across the country, including Honickman Group, Hensley Beverages, Straub Distributing, Pacific Beverage, John Lenore & Co., Columbia Distributing, Intrastate, Pure Beverage, Folsom Distributors, Choice Beverage, Northeast Beverage, Bellavance Beverage Company, Central States Beverage, Gulf Distributing, and Quality Beverage, to name a few, and will be distributed in mass, grocery, convenience, food service, military, and direct-to-consumer channels.

About RECOVER 180

Founded by serial beverage entrepreneur Lance Collins and real estate mogul and entrepreneur Mike Meldman, RECOVER 180 is the only organic sports drink formulated for balanced hydration. Its inception came from what Collins saw as a whitespace in the category, which at the time, offered no organic, better-for-you hydration options, inspiring him to launch RECOVER 180 which has been coined the "evolution of the bevolution." With no added sugar, chemicals, preservatives, or artificial colors, RECOVER 180's organic ingredients introduce a better way to hydrate, featuring organic coconut water combined with a balanced blend of electrolytes and vitamins to provide the hydration you need to RECOVER STRONG.

RECOVER 180 is available in 16.9 fl oz bottles at leading retailers across the country including Sprouts Farmers Market, QuikTrip, Fred Meyer, King Soopers, Smiths and more, as well as online on Amazon.com.

