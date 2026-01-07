Rectangle Health Advances Healthcare Payments Modernization with Award‑Winning Solutions, Strategic Partnerships, and Executive Hires

PayerSync™ launch, security milestones, and new partnerships, including Fiserv/Clover and SKYGEN underscore Rectangle Health's leadership in simplifying healthcare payments for providers and payers

VALHALLA, N.Y., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rectangle Health, a leader in healthcare payment and technology solutions, begins 2026 with year-long momentum centered on tangible customer wins: faster reimbursements, simplified workflows, and stronger security. With the launch of PayerSync, new partnerships, and elevated certifications in 2025, the company focused on problems practices identified as most critical, including slow payer cycles, time-consuming Explanations of Payments (EOP) posting, and compliance overhead. As a result, healthcare practices process payments more quickly and efficiently, freeing staff to focus on higher-value activities.

PayerSync™ Product Launch

In April, Rectangle Health introduced PayerSync, a solution designed to digitize and accelerate the payer‑to‑provider payment process. PayerSync delivers faster payments by integrating existing payer and provider systems and automating both payer payments and EOPs enabling a single, one‑click posting directly to the practice management system (PMS) or electronic medical record (EMR). By combining secure, context‑rich payment and claims data in a HIPAA‑compliant environment, PayerSync transforms a historically fragmented process into a streamlined workflow that improves reimbursement speed and accuracy.

"The opportunity to introduce PayerSync at this time in healthcare has been incredibly rewarding," said Mike Peluso, Chief Product and Strategy Officer at Rectangle Health. "Building on Rectangle Health's 30-year legacy, PayerSync combines patient and payment data to strengthen payer-provider relationships, speed access to working capital, and reduce administrative burden, so staff can focus on higher-value priorities. PayerSync was built to eliminate the friction practices live with every day and provide the tools they need to accelerate reimbursements, digitize payment exchange, and maintain a stronger financial footing in an increasingly complex environment."

Collaborative Partnerships with Industry Leaders

Rectangle Health expanded its impact across the healthcare and financial technology ecosystem through a series of partnerships announced between July and November, each reinforcing its PayerSync and Practice Management Bridge® solutions as central drivers of value.

In July, they partnered with Clover, the all-in-one commerce platform, to help launch Clover PracticePay™, designed for small and medium‑sized healthcare providers. Powered by Rectangle Health's Practice Management Bridge technology and Clover's hardware and value‑added services, Clover PracticePay is designed to comply with HIPAA- and PCI requirements and enables providers to streamline the payment journey.

PayerSync's reach and impact were further expanded through partnerships with ECHO Health, Inc. (August) and SKYGEN (November), bringing automated claims payment processing, virtual card payment automation, streamlined onboarding, and embedded payment capabilities to more providers across the care continuum. Through these collaborations, organizations gain access to more than 450 payers, faster reimbursements, convenient digital payment options, and fully digitized remittance workflows that reduce payer cycles by an average of 12 days. These partnerships enhance operational efficiency, improve patient and staff experience, and strengthen financial performance.

Rectangle Health also broadened its Technology Partnership Program with Netsmart (October), embedding payment functionality into TheraOffice®, a physical therapy and outpatient rehabilitation EMR and PMS, aiming to support secure, integrated financial and operational workflows for therapy practices nationwide. Additionally, Rectangle Health advanced its collaboration with Run Payments (October) to modernize digital onboarding while maintaining the customization and control healthcare organizations require.

Security and Compliance Milestones

In October, Rectangle Health successfully completed both its SOC 2 Type II and HITRUST certifications, reinforcing the company's commitment to security, privacy, and regulatory compliance. This year's HITRUST certification included a higher level of scrutiny than in previous years, involving a deeper and more comprehensive evaluation of the company's security program and controls. These certifications provide Rectangle Health customers and partners with confidence in the integrity of its services, demonstrating its ability to meet critical requirements and maintain high standards of data protection.

Industry Recognition

Rectangle Health's investments in payer and provider payment innovation earned significant recognition from the healthcare and fintech industries. In October, PayerSync was named a Best Regulations & Compliance in Payments finalist in the PayTech Awards USA 2025. In November, Rectangle Health was awarded in the Inc. 2025 Power Partner Awards' Technology & Development category and PayerSync was recognized as a finalist for Financial Solutions in the Fierce Healthcare Innovation Awards. These accolades highlight Rectangle Health's leadership in turning payments modernization into a strategic advantage.

"We're proud to be recognized by Inc. and other industry leaders for our role in transforming healthcare payments. Healthcare's continued rising costs, administrative complexity, and fragmented systems threaten sustainability. In 2025, Rectangle Health addressed customer pain points by automating payments and EOP posting, embedding security, and simplifying onboarding so practices see faster funds and fewer repetitive tasks. We are building a frictionless financial ecosystem where payments flow seamlessly from patients and payers to providers, enabling practices to thrive. This is a movement toward a smarter, more connected healthcare economy," said Dominick Colabella, Chief Executive Officer at Rectangle Health.

Executive Leadership Appointments

Rectangle Health strengthened its executive leadership team in 2025 with key appointments to support the company's next phase of innovation and growth. In July, the company appointed Alan Matuszak as Chief Technology Officer, bringing deep expertise in cloud migration, security, and scalable platform development to advance technology strategy, modernize infrastructure, and drive measurable business impact. Kelly Slavitt was appointed as Chief Legal Officer, bringing a distinguished background in monetizing technology innovation, navigating regulatory and IP strategy, and advising global enterprises.

Kathi Klawitter was appointed as Chief Operating Officer in November, adding an experienced payments and fintech leader to oversee enterprise initiatives and execution. These leadership appointments further position Rectangle Health to scale its technology, strengthen its compliance foundation, and meet rising demand across the healthcare ecosystem.

Looking Ahead to 2026

"This year has shown what's possible when innovation, security, and partnership come together to solve real problems for healthcare organizations," added Colabella. "Rectangle Health enters 2026 well-positioned to lead the next era of healthcare payment modernization with a strengthened leadership team, an expanding partner ecosystem, and accelerating adoption of PayerSync."

About Rectangle Health

A leader in innovative healthcare technology for over 30 years, Rectangle Health is a trusted partner to more than 40,000 healthcare providers. The company's comprehensive platform, Practice Management Bridge®, streamlines daily business operations, including communications and engagement, and revolutionizes payments and insurance reimbursements with advanced solutions such as PayerSync™, alongside office compliance. Customers of all sizes, in all sectors of healthcare, rely on Rectangle Health's easy‑to‑use and scalable software to deliver a measurable increase in productivity and profitability, while improving patient experience.

