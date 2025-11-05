Rectangle Health Named as an Inc. 2025 Power Partner Award Winner

The annual list recognizes the leading B2B companies that have proven track records of supporting entrepreneurs and helping companies grow.

VALHALLA, N.Y., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rectangle Health, a leader in healthcare payment solutions, is proud to announce its recognition on the Inc. Power Partner Awards. The prestigious list honors B2B organizations that have proven track records supporting entrepreneurs and helping startups grow.

With over 30 years of experience in patient payment technology, Rectangle Health most recently expanded its support to healthcare and dental practices through its PayerSync™ launch, automating virtual payer payments and EOPs, and new technology partnerships, helping clients simplify operations, accelerate reimbursements, and strengthen financial performance across the care continuum.

Companies on the Inc. Power Partner list received top marks from clients for being instrumental in helping leadership navigate the dynamic world of startups. These B2B partners support entrepreneurs across various facets of the business, including hiring, compliance, infrastructure development, cloud migration, fundraising, and more, allowing founders to focus on their core missions.

"The entrepreneurial journey and community are core to Inc.'s mission, and it's a true honor to celebrate this year's Inc. Power Partners — the companies dedicated to helping small businesses and entrepreneurs," says Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc. "Whether they're coordinating complex marketing campaigns or reliably supporting the day-to-day infrastructure of growing companies, these honorees aren't simply B2B providers — they are true partners in helping businesses grow and succeed."

"We're honored to be recognized by Inc. as a Power Partner and to be listed among such outstanding organizations," said Mike Peluso, Chief Product and Strategy Officer at Rectangle Health. "The healthcare industry is facing significant operational and financial challenges, including administrative burden, burnout, and a lack of transparent communication in the payments cycle. By taking the hassle out of healthcare payments and helping practices navigate these disconnected systems, we're ensuring providers can focus on patient care, not paperwork.

In addition to launching PayerSync, an innovative solution that automates the exchange of payment and remittance data between providers and payers, Rectangle Health announced partnerships with Fiserv and Echo Health, further enabling providers to embed advanced point-of-sale features and unlock automated claims payments that modernize healthcare operations and fuel business growth. This expansion complements Rectangle Health's existing practice management services, including patient engagement, payments, and compliance solutions.

"This recognition from Inc. underscores Rectangle Health's role as a trusted partner in driving financial and operational progress across healthcare. The honor reflects our continued commitment to providing the healthcare industry with technology that simplifies complexity and fuels sustainable growth," said Dominick Colabella, Chief Executive Officer at Rectangle Health.

For more information or to view the complete list of honorees, visit https://www.inc.com/power-partner-awards.

To learn more about Rectangle Health visit rectanglehealth.com

About Rectangle Health

A leader in innovative healthcare technology for over 30 years, Rectangle Health is a trusted partner to more than 40,000 healthcare providers. The company's comprehensive platform, Practice Management Bridge®, streamlines daily business operations including communications and engagement, and revolutionizes payments and insurance reimbursements with advanced solutions such as PayerSync™, alongside office compliance. Customers of all sizes, in all sectors of healthcare, rely on Rectangle Health's easy-to-use and scalable software to deliver a measurable increase in productivity and profitability, while improving patient experience.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

