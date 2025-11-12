Rectangle Health Names New Chief Operating Officer

Kathi Klawitter, an experienced payments and fintech leader, joins the healthcare payments company to advance operational excellence, strengthen partner relationships, and continue its accelerating growth.

VALHALLA, N.Y., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rectangle Health, a leader in healthcare technology solutions, announced the appointment of a new Chief Operating Officer (COO), Kathi Klawitter. Bringing more than two decades of experience leading operations and strategy across fintech, banking, and global payment organizations, Klawitter will oversee enterprise initiatives and execution to support Rectangle Health's continued growth and innovation.

"Kathi brings deep strategic expertise and a proven ability to scale organizations during periods of transformation and expansion," said Dominick Colabella, CEO of Rectangle Health. "Her experience driving innovation and integration across fintech and healthcare payments makes her an exceptional addition to our leadership team. She will play a key role in strengthening how we deliver value not only to our clients across the healthcare ecosystem, but internally by enhancing strategic execution and performance."

Klawitter joins Rectangle Health following her tenure as COO at Allied Payment Network, where she led operational strategy and delivery for digital payment solutions serving financial institutions nationwide. Prior to that, she held senior leadership roles at Fiserv, including Head of Operations and Initiatives for Global Business Solutions, where she managed operations for SMB, commercial mid-market, and Clover Business Solutions portfolios. Klawitter was COO at Security Card Services and Bridgeway Payment Systems, where she led risk management, partner services, and sales and standard operations.

"I'm thrilled to join Rectangle Health at such a pivotal time for the healthcare payments industry," said Klawitter. "Rectangle Health's commitment to simplifying complex financial processes for providers and payers aligns perfectly with my passion for helping organizations run more efficiently and deliver meaningful results to clients. I look forward to partnering with this talented team to drive sustainable impact and executional excellence."

Following the appointments of a new chief technology officer (CTO) and chief legal officer (CLO), Klawitter further strengthens Rectangle Health's executive leadership team as the company continues to expand in talent, strategic partnerships, and technology offerings, including its PayerSync™ and Practice Management Bridge® platforms, advancing long-term financial success for practices and payers.

To learn more about Kathi's appointment and Rectangle Health, visit rectanglehealth.com.

About Rectangle Health

A leader in innovative healthcare technology for over 30 years, Rectangle Health is a trusted partner to more than 40,000 healthcare providers. The company's comprehensive platform, Practice Management Bridge®, streamlines daily business operations including communications and engagement, and revolutionizes payments and insurance reimbursements with advanced solutions such as PayerSync™, alongside office compliance. Customers of all sizes, in all sectors of healthcare, rely on Rectangle Health's easy-to-use and scalable software to deliver a measurable increase in productivity and profitability, while improving patient experience.

