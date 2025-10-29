Rectangle Health and Netsmart Collaborate to Enhance Operations and Drive Revenue Growth Through Embedded Payment Innovation

Rectangle Health's Practice Management Bridge® now powers embedded payments in TheraOffice®, delivering secure solutions that help streamline operations and drive profitability for therapy practices nationwide.

VALHALLA, N.Y., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rectangle Health, a recognized leader in healthcare technology solutions, today announced a strategic collaboration with Netsmart, an industry-leading platform company delivering solutions and services for community-based care providers. Rectangle Health's flagship platform, Practice Management Bridge®, is now the embedded payments engine within Netsmart TheraOffice®, the innovative physical therapy and outpatient rehabilitation electronic medical record (EMR) and practice management system.

"By combining the power of the TheraOffice platform with the Rectangle Health payment technology, we're giving practices a powerful tool that aims to streamline operations, boost profitability and deliver a frictionless experience for both staff and patients," said AJ Peterson, SVP & GM of Interoperability & Consumer Engagement, Netsmart.

The embedded payment platform aims to ensure high standards of patient data privacy and security, while delivering a near-seamless experience across billing, payment collection and reporting. Built to scale with practices of varying sizes and specialties, the TheraOffice practice management software equips providers with the tools to unify care delivery, optimize revenue cycle performance and utilize near real-time data for smarter decision-making — helping providers thrive in a value-based world.

"This partnership marks a pivotal step in transforming how therapy practices manage payments," said Brian Doyle, Executive Vice President of Growth at Rectangle Health. "By embedding our technology into TheraOffice, we're not just improving efficiency—we're unlocking new pathways for growth and financial performance."

With the integration of Rectangle Health, therapy practices gain access to key benefits that help support both operational efficiency and financial performance, including:

Simplified Payment Processing: Streamlined workflows that aim to reduce administrative burden and boost operational efficiency.

Enhanced Patient Experience: Convenient payment options, including mobile, online, contactless, and secure card-on-file, available to help improve patient satisfaction.

Optimal Financial Performance: Efficient collections and automated reminders aim to increase cash flow and reduce A/R days.

Transparent Transactions: HIPAA- and PCI-compliant environment with no hidden fees for payment processing, aiming to eliminate financial complexity.

Modern Payment Technology: Embedded experience with the latest wireless terminal options.

This collaboration reflects both companies' commitment to innovation in healthcare technology and signals a broader shift toward integrated, patient-centric financial solutions across the behavioral health, therapy and outpatient rehabilitation landscape. To learn more about how embedded payments can transform your practice, contact: 1 (888) 407-1757 or email [email protected] or [email protected].

About Rectangle Health

A leader in innovative healthcare technology for over 30 years, Rectangle Health is a trusted partner to more than 40,000 healthcare providers. The company's comprehensive platform, Practice Management Bridge®, streamlines daily business operations including communications and engagement, and revolutionizes payments and insurance reimbursements with advanced solutions such as PayerSync™, alongside office compliance. Customers of all sizes, in all sectors of healthcare, rely on Rectangle Health's easy-to-use and scalable software to deliver a measurable increase in productivity and profitability, while improving patient experience. To learn more visit www.rectanglehealth.com.

About Netsmart

Netsmart is an industry-leading healthcare technology organization empowering providers to deliver value-based care to the individuals and communities they serve. The Netsmart CareFabric® platform serves as a unified, connected framework of solutions and services for human services, post-acute, payer and public sector communities. Together with our clients and Marketplace vendors, we develop and deliver innovative technology, including electronic health records (EHRs), interoperability, analytics, augmented intelligence (AI), population health management and telehealth solutions and services that assist organizations in transforming the care they deliver. The result has helped make a positive impact on the lives of more than 147 million individuals.

For more than 55 years, Netsmart has helped provider organizations in their efforts to improve the health and wellbeing of the communities we collectively serve. To learn more, visit ntst.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook or X.

