Rectangle Health and Saisystems Health Partner to Provide Enhanced Payment Capabilities

VALHALLA, N.Y., Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Saisystems Health has partnered with Rectangle Health to provide its clients with software that helps to maximize patient payment collection via a contactless process, keeping patients and staff safe and secure.

Rectangle Health's solutions will be one of many innovative solutions Saisystems Health plans to offer its customers to create efficiencies in patient access and revenue management. Matt McCammon, Executive Vice President of Rectangle Health said, "Patients expect convenient and flexible payment options. We are delighted to partner with Saisystems to enable their practices and patients with an enhanced payments experience."

Saisystems Health provides services to post-acute and SNFist medical practices some of whom have no free-standing office building. These practices can now collect payments anytime, anywhere through one solution that posts patient payments into the practice's existing patient accounting system. David Lane, Vice President of Saisystems said, "We are excited to partner with Rectangle Health to bring solutions to our practices that bring workflow efficiencies and provide patients more ways to pay."

About Rectangle Health

Rectangle Health is a leading healthcare technology company that provides healthcare organizations with tailored technology solutions that optimize the patient engagement and payment experience. Founded in 1992, the company is headquartered in Valhalla, NY and was ranked among The Silicon Review's 50 Fastest Growing Companies of 2019. With best-in-class technology and customer service, Rectangle Health works with 60,000-plus healthcare providers in the U.S., reliably processing over $6 billion annually in payments.

About Saisystems Health

Saisystems Health is a division of Saisystems International, Inc. and a growing health services company specializing in medical billing and care management services. We focus on reducing costs, improving care outcomes, and increasing reimbursements so our clients' business systems operate smoothly.

Saisystems International, Inc. was recently awarded with:

2020 Fast 100 Asian American Business from United States Pan Asian American Chamber of Commerce

2020 2nd Best Place to Work in Connecticut – Hartford Business Journal

Rectangle Health Contact:

Michelle Dowling, Marketing

[email protected]

Saisystems Contact:

Mario Pittore, Marketing Specialist

[email protected]

SOURCE Rectangle Health

Related Links

rectanglehealth.com

