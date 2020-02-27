Rectangle Health Awarded U.S. Patent for Practice Management Payment Bridge

VALHALLA, N.Y., Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rectangle Health, a leader in healthcare payment technology announced today it has been awarded a United States Patent for their Practice Management Bridge® technology (Patent No. US 10,503,870 B2).

Unlike other systems that require manual posting or automated downloads of payments to practice management (PM) software, Rectangle Health's Practice Management Bridge provides a seamless information flow that draws from an organization's PM,EHR and RCM systems to calculate outstanding patient balances, process payments, and post payments back to patient accounts.

"From our inception, we focused on serving the needs of our clients with an entrepreneurial-inspired corporate culture," said Dominick Colabella, CEO at Rectangle Health. "We recognized that healthcare payment systems needed to go a step further than traditional credit card processing. Unlike other industries where there are a few major players in accounting software, healthcare providers use hundreds of different systems for practice management. Our Practice Management Bridge integrates with all healthcare management software – eliminating the need for manual patient payment posting to accounts and getting rid of the headache of trying to make disparate systems work together."

Rectangle Health recently released the latest version of Practice Management Bridge (PMB 3.0) to its customers, bringing even more time saving functionality to its payment platform. Chief Technology Officer Michael Peluso commented, "Customer feedback over the years has been essential in shaping the future of Practice Management Bridge. We are proud to announce this new, enhanced version of the software."

New features in PMB 3.0 include a secure, web-based application to increase convenience of access, a sleeker user interface, and synchronous system updates, which eliminate downloads for future product enhancements.

Practice Management Bridge is a response to the growing demand for convenient payment options from patients and provides a labor-saving, cost-effective payment solution for providers. It offers an alternative to payment systems within PM software and does not require any additional applications to transfer balance or payment information.

In addition, the patented technology allows organizations to use a single payment platform across all patient payment channels, including the front desk, check-in kiosks, websites, mobile devices and the back office. Practice Management Bridge technology not only significantly increases labor savings, but it also creates a robust, safe payment environment for healthcare practices and their patients.

About Rectangle Health

Rectangle Health is a leading healthcare technology company that provides a comprehensive suite of payment and patient engagement solutions to healthcare providers, insurance groups and billing services. Founded in 1992, the company is headquartered in Valhalla, NY and was ranked among The Silicon Review's 50 Fastest Growing Companies of 2019. With best-in-class technology and customer service, Rectangle Health works with 60,000-plus healthcare providers in the U.S., reliably processing over $6 billion annually in payments.

Contact:

Farah Parsa

Director of Marketing

P: (914) 298-2090

fparsa@rectanglehealth.com

SOURCE Rectangle Health

Related Links

rectanglehealth.com

