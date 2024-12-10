Rectangle Health Collaborates with Patterson Dental to Enhance Payment Solutions for Healthcare Providers

Patterson Approved Vendor status will pave the way for customers to securely use new payments capabilities.

VALHALLA, N.Y., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rectangle Health, a leading provider of innovative payment solutions for healthcare providers, today announced integrations with Patterson Dental Supply, Inc., a subsidiary of Patterson Companies, Inc. (Nasdaq: PDCO). The approved integrations with Patterson Dental's industry-leading practice management software solutions – Dolphin Management, Fuse, and Eaglesoft – aim to streamline payment processes and enhance the financial experience for dental practices and their patients.

By integrating Rectangle Health's Practice Management Bridge® platform with Patterson Dental's comprehensive suite of dental solutions, dental health providers will benefit from a seamless and efficient payment experience. In particular, the enhanced integration with Dolphin Management will enable dental practices to:

Simplify Payment Processing: Streamline payment processing workflows, reducing administrative burdens and increasing operational efficiency.

Streamline payment processing workflows, reducing administrative burdens and increasing operational efficiency. Enhance Patient Experience: Offer patients convenient ways to pay, including mobile, online, contactless, and secure card on file, improving overall patient satisfaction.

Offer patients convenient ways to pay, including mobile, online, contactless, and secure card on file, improving overall patient satisfaction. Improve Financial Performance: Increase cash flow and Accounts Receivable collection rates through faster collections and automated payment reminders, such as Text to Pay.

"Our customers have enthusiastically embraced Rectangle Health's Practice Management Bridge platform, and we're thrilled to offer this capability to Patterson customers," said Brian Doyle, Senior Vice President of Enterprise and Technology Partnerships at Rectangle Health. "By seamlessly connecting with Patterson Dental's practice management software, we can help dental practices thrive in today's competitive market."

"Collaborating with Rectangle Health aligns with our commitment to provide comprehensive solutions that empower dental practices," said Brad Joseph, Vice President of Software Product Development at Patterson Dental. "This integration provides our customers a more streamlined and efficient payment experience and helps them improve the financial health of their practice."

Current Patterson Dental practice management software customers can learn more about Rectangle Health by visiting https://bit.ly/rh-patterson, calling 1.800.337.3630 or emailing [email protected]

About Rectangle Health:

A leader in innovative healthcare technology for over 30 years, Rectangle Health is a trusted partner to more than 36,000 healthcare providers. The company's comprehensive platform, Practice Management Bridge®, streamlines daily business operations including patient communications and engagement, payments and reimbursements, and office compliance. Customers of all sizes, in all sectors of healthcare, rely on Rectangle Health's easy-to-use and scalable software to deliver a measurable increase in productivity and profitability, while improving patient experience. Learn more: www.rectanglehealth.com.

About Patterson Dental:

Patterson Dental, a subsidiary of Patterson Companies Inc. (Nasdaq: PDCO), connects dental customers in North America to the latest products, technologies, services and innovative business solutions that enable operational and professional success. Our comprehensive portfolio, distribution network and supply chain are equaled only by our dedicated, knowledgeable people who deliver unrivaled expertise and unmatched customer service and support. Learn more: www.pattersondental.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Rectangle Health

Michelle Dowling

Executive Vice President, Marketing

704-792-8214

[email protected]

Patterson Dental Corporate Communications

John M. Wright, Investor Relations

651.686.1364

[email protected]

pattersoncompanies.com

SOURCE Rectangle Health