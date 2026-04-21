Rectangle Health Reaffirms Robust Security Framework through PCI DSS Attestation of Compliance Renewal

Independent AoC assessment confirms system-wide secure data handling, oversight, and compliance capabilities

VALHALLA, N.Y., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rectangle Health, a leader in healthcare payment and technology solutions, today announced its Practice Management Bridge platform successfully completed an independent Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) v4.0.1 assessment. The renewed Attestation of Compliance (AoC) confirms Rectangle Health meets financial services industry-recognized security standards and reinforces its ongoing commitment to protecting cardholder information through established security controls and safeguards.

The PCI DSS standard verifies organizations properly handle sensitive payment data. In the past year, Rectangle Health demonstrated continued adherence to these high-security standards, with its certification confirmed through a Qualified Security Assessor (QSA). This assessment provides healthcare payers and providers with added confidence in how Rectangle Health's platform supports their payment needs.

"The safety and security of our platform has always been a top priority for our team," said Christopher Frenz, Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) at Rectangle Health. "The AoC renewal reinforces the strength of our existing security framework, and it provides our customers and partners with essential independent validation of the controls and processes we have in place to securely handle sensitive payment information and safeguard patient data."

Beyond its AoC renewal, Rectangle Health completed certifications for the SOC 2 Type II and HITRUST standards in September. The continuous review and verification by multiple accredited organizations serves as an essential component of Rectangle Health's approach to managing and protecting healthcare payment data, ensuring consistency across its platform and in future integrations.

"Rectangle Health operates at the intersection of the payment and healthcare industries, two of the most closely regulated professional sectors, where maintaining strong security standards is crucial," said Dominick Colabella, Chief Executive Officer at Rectangle Health. "Our commitment and dedication to maintaining a secure and compliant platform for the organizations, partners, and patients who rely on us began 33 years ago. We look forward to maintaining this proactive approach to security as we continue to drive long-term growth and innovation in healthcare and financial services."

To learn more, visit rectanglehealth.com.

About Rectangle Health

A leader in innovative healthcare technology for over 30 years, Rectangle Health is a trusted partner to more than 37,000 healthcare providers. The company's comprehensive platform, Practice Management Bridge®, streamlines daily business operations including communications and engagement, and revolutionizes payments and insurance reimbursements with advanced solutions such as PayerSync™, alongside office compliance. Customers of all sizes, in all sectors of healthcare, rely on Rectangle Health's easy-to-use and scalable software to deliver a measurable increase in productivity and profitability, while improving patient experience.

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SOURCE Rectangle Health