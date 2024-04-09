Recycle FROG® Hot Tub & Swim Spa Cartridges Now

MINNETONKA, Minn., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hot tub and swim spa owners who use FROG® products can now recycle empty cartridges.

Typically, empty hot tub and swim spa sanitizing containers are not accepted through local recycling services because they contain chlorine or bromine.

However, King Technology, makers of FROG products, partnered with TerraCycle®, a global recycler known for "recycling the unrecyclable" to create a program for their empty hot tub and swim spa cartridges.

When FROG retailers sign up for the program, King Technology ships them a FROG Recycle box - TerraCycle's Zero Waste Box™.

When Pepper's Pools in Kansas City, MO, found out about the FROG Recycle program, they signed up. Soon, the FROG Recycle box showed up at the store. "We put it right in our front window," Kim Goldsbury, one of the family owners of Pepper's Pools explains.

"Customers ask us what to do with empty cartridges," Goldsbury says. "We tell them to bring them in, and then they can go ahead and buy new product - we take care of everything."

Images of the FROG cartridges the program accepts are printed on the FROG Recycle box along with images of what the empty cartridges will eventually be made into. People can see the end result of their recycling efforts.

When the box is full, the retailer simply calls UPS for prepaid pick up; the full box goes to a processing plant. Eventually, the empty FROG cartridges are made into useful items like outdoor furniture, decking or railroad tracks.

"We want to be a company that helps people recycle," Kim says. "We believe in recycling, but don't do as much of it as we'd like to do, so this is the perfect opportunity for us.

"We care about the environment, we're giving our customers an opportunity to recycle. We can do little things to help make a difference in our world and reduce waste. We need to embrace little things, they make a positive difference," Goldsbury states.

Available to all FROG retailers throughout the USA, the FROG Recycle Program is a positive step toward zero waste.

"The FROG Recycle program gives hot tub and swim spa owners a place to recycle their empty FROG cartridges. Retailers and their customers can make a positive impact in their communities," Jackie Reick, director of marketing for King Technology states. "It's one more way to Enrich Lives Daily, which is King Technology's vision".

For more information contact Alex Granlund at 952-646-4339

SOURCE King Technology