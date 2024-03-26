Red 6 And AERALIS to Enable Sixth Generation Ready Pilot Training Through the Integration of Airborne Augmented Reality with Innovative Modular Aircraft Systems

ORLANDO, Fla., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Red 6, a revolutionary Augmented Reality (AR) technology firm at the forefront of synthetic air combat training and augmented reality applications, signed a memorandum of understanding today with AERALIS, the creators of the ground-breaking modular aircraft system.

The companies announced the collaboration to jointly define the future of pilot training at the world's premier Military Flight Training conference in London this week.

"Red 6 is excited about the prospect of collaborating with AERALIS to enhance our collective influence on the future of UK MOD aviation," said Daniel Robinson, Founder and CEO of Red 6.

AERALIS, in collaboration with the UK MOD's Pyramid team, employs an innovative open software architecture that can swiftly integrate Red 6's ATARS (Airborne Tactical Augmented Reality System) and future updates directly into the AERALIS system, bypassing costly redesigns and certifications. This ensures that military pilots will always have the most advanced training solution available.

AERALIS CEO Tristan Crawford said, "We are delighted to announce this MOU with Red 6, a company at the forefront of synthetic air combat training whose expertise in AR technologies will perfectly complement our innovative aircraft system. Working with Red 6 gives us the opportunity to provide a fully integrated augmented reality solution with seamless capability upgrades through life using the cutting-edge AERALIS integrated digital environment. We are looking forward to working together to further enhance our world-leading training solution."

We are confident that this initiative will significantly enhance the capabilities and readiness of our military personnel, fostering a brighter future for our defense forces.

ABOUT RED 6

Red 6, founded in 2018, is the creator of the Airborne Tactical Augmented Reality System (ATARS) and Augmented Reality Command and Analytic Data Environment (ARCADE). Red 6 systems are the first wide field-of-view, full-color demonstrably proven outdoor augmented reality solution that operates in dynamic outdoor environments. Together, they bring virtual and constructive assets into the real world by allowing pilots and ground operators to see synthetic threats in real-time, outdoors, and critically, in high-speed environments.

ABOUT AERALIS

The AERALIS modular aircraft system will revolutionise defence aviation. Featuring open-architecture avionics and a common fuselage with different outer wings and engine nacelles, AERALIS spans basic training to advanced, companion trainers, aggressor, support, and combat aircraft, slashing costs of development, production, training, support & upgrade, and addressing Net Zero targets.

