Red 6 Announces Selection for AFWERX Strategic Funding Increase (STRATFI) Award

ORLANDO, Fla., March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Red 6, a revolutionary Augmented Reality (AR) technology firm at the forefront of synthetic air combat training and augmented reality applications, announced today selection for an AFWERX Strategic Funding Increase (STRATFI) $30M contract award matched with $30M of private investor funding.

This prestigious award propels Red 6 forward in advancing the development of the Advanced Tactical Augmented Reality System (ATARS) and the Augmented Reality Command and Analytic Data Environment (ARCADE). This technology is poised to revolutionize USAF pilot training across the entire spectrum and significantly enhance joint force training capabilities.

"Being chosen as a recipient of the STRATFI award is not just an honor, but a testament to the unwavering dedication and innovation of our team at Red 6. This recognition fuels our commitment to pushing boundaries in the aerospace industry and continuing to redefine what's possible in air combat training," said Daniel Robinson, Founder and CEO of Red 6.

The STRATFI program, established in 2020 as a vital conduit to the Program of Record, addresses the critical "Valley of Death" between Phase II and Phase III SBIR/STTR programs. Its success is powered by fostering collaborations between end-users, such as the U.S. Air Force, and key stakeholders, including acquisition professionals, private-sector innovators, and investors. With the support of Air Force Special Operations Command (AFSOC), Air Combat Command (ACC) and Air Education and Training Command (AETC), Red 6 has leveraged the full value of STRATFI.

ABOUT RED 6

Red 6, founded in 2018, is the creator of Airborne Tactical Augmented Reality System (ATARS) and Augmented Reality Command and Analytic Data Environment (ARCADE). Red 6 systems are the first wide field-of-view, full color demonstrably proven outdoor augmented reality solution that operates in dynamic outdoor environments. Together, they bring virtual and constructive assets into the real-world by allowing pilots and ground operators to see synthetic threats in real-time, outdoors, and critically, in high-speed environments.

