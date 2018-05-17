RED Announces Partnerships With Wireless Companies Ahead of "HYDROGEN ONE" Holographic Media Machine Launch

"We are proud to add these leading wireless companies to the RED family," says Jim Jannard, who founded RED Digital Cinema in 2006 with a team of visionaries. "We've seen shocked faces light up when they experience HYDROGEN ONE for the first time. This is the single most exciting thing I have ever worked on."

HYDROGEN ONE isn't just a smartphone, it's a tool for doers, makers and content creators.

HYDROGEN ONE features:

With 4-View Holographic: An experience that's better than 3D, no glasses. With the HYDROGEN ONE, you have front and back 4-view recording capability, capturing images, videos, and selfies.

An experience that's better than 3D, no glasses. With the HYDROGEN ONE, you have front and back 4-view recording capability, capturing images, videos, and selfies. Multi-Dimensional Surround Sound: A proprietary A3D algorithm converts audio into expansive, 360-degree sound, with or without headphones. Surround sound used to require a room jammed with equipment. Not anymore.

A proprietary A3D algorithm converts audio into expansive, 360-degree sound, with or without headphones. Surround sound used to require a room jammed with equipment. Not anymore. Modular System: Enhance your HYDROGEN ONE with stackable modules: a future cinema-capable camera in your pocket and an extended battery performance module, with many more additions to come.

Enhance your HYDROGEN ONE with stackable modules: a future cinema-capable camera in your pocket and an extended battery performance module, with many more additions to come. Industrial Design: Choose between a titanium or aluminum model. Both come with Kevlar panels, beautiful and functional RED-designed sides, and a 5.7'' QHD holographic display.

Choose between a titanium or aluminum model. Both come with Kevlar panels, beautiful and functional RED-designed sides, and a 5.7'' QHD holographic display. Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 835 Mobile Platform : The Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform is designed to support cutting-edge camera capabilities, blazing-fast download speeds, and long-lasting battery life. Capture photos and 4K video as vividly as you see it. And with better graphics and increased performance, you'll get the ultimate mobile experience.

: The Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform is designed to support cutting-edge camera capabilities, blazing-fast download speeds, and long-lasting battery life. Capture photos and video as vividly as you see it. And with better graphics and increased performance, you'll get the ultimate mobile experience. HYDROGEN Network: Explore HYDROGEN'S exclusive 4-View app. There is content to view, there are games to play, and apps to download…everything in holographic 4-view. The greatest living creators share work alongside next-gen tastemakers.

About RED Digital Cinema

RED Digital Cinema leads the world in innovation in the manufacture of professional digital cameras and accessories. RED began the revolution in 2006 with the 4K RED ONE digital cinema camera. RED then released the DSMC (Digital Stills and Motion Camera) system in 2008, enabling the same camera to shoot feature films, television programs, and elite still photography. The RED family of cameras have shot some of the biggest blockbusters, including "The Hobbit" trilogy, "The Martian," and "Transformers: Age of Extinction." The cameras of RED's DSMC2 line — RED RAVEN, SCARLET-W, RED EPIC-W, and WEAPON — currently lead the industry. In 2017, RED's 8K sensor, HELIUM, set the new image quality standard with the highest DxO Mark score ever.

