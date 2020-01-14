Red Bank Charter School To Celebrate Students, School Choice at Open House

RED BANK, N.J., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Bank Charter School will welcome families and community members to explore what makes the charter school unique at an open house celebrating school choice on Monday, Jan. 20.

The school's walls will be decorated with testimonials submitted by parents, students, and teachers sharing how having a choice to attend Red Bank Charter School positively impacted them. The open house, which will take place 9-11 a.m. and 1:30-3:30 p.m., will showcase student accomplishments and include student-led tours for guests. A welcome station with water, snacks, and informational flyers will be available.

The open house is free, open to the public, and will take place at Red Bank Charter School, located at 58 Oakland St.

This event is planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week 2020, which will feature more than 50,000 school choice events across all 50 states.

"We hope parents, students and the community will come to our open house to gain an understanding of what Red Bank Charter School is all about, and how we have been serving the students in our community for over 20 years," said Kristen Martello, Head of School. "Martin Luther King, Jr. said that 'Life's most persistent and urgent question is: What are you doing for others?' All students at Red Bank Charter School, from preschool to eighth grade, become responsible citizens through ongoing comprehensive service learning projects. Those who attend the open house will have an opportunity to explore grade level trifolds of the current service learning projects underway."

Red Bank Charter School believes that celebrating individuality, appreciating cultural diversity, mastering conflict resolution, and insisting on accountability by all is a foundation for good citizenship. Red Bank Charter School is grounded in three bedrock beliefs: All children can learn; All children must care for themselves and others; and All children should contribute to their larger world.

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com.

SOURCE National School Choice Week

