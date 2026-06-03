Red Bull Basement Is Helping Founders Vibe Code Their Idea Into a Funded Startup Reality

Red Bull's global innovation incubator lowers the threshold for first-time founders with AI tools, equity-free funding and a track record that stretches from Philippine rice fields to San Francisco.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Bull Basement World Final 2026 will conclude tomorrow in San Francisco, where 40 national winning teams from 40 countries will pitch startup ideas developed into working MVP demos using AI tools and vibe coding. The Red Bull-backed global innovation incubator is designed for first-time founders who can apply with one idea and no prototype, registered company or equity obligation.

Red Bull Basement Participant Red Bull Basement

The 2026 edition attracted more than 100,000 applicants worldwide and marks the first U.S.-hosted Red Bull Basement World Final. The programme is structured across four phases: application, national finals, development phase and world final, taking founders from idea submission to a global pitch stage.

During the development phase, held from May 18-30, national winners used vibe coding, the practice of building functional software through natural-language prompts to AI, to turn startup ideas into working MVP demos.

Finalist projects include Germany's Please Touch This Art, which uses AI-powered 3D printing to make museum art tactile for blind and visually impaired people; Belgium's SIGNIVO, an AI smart glove that converts sign language into spoken words; Japan's LU-MOS, a common-standard rover platform for lunar operations; and Canada's TruthShield AI, an agentic AI face detection shield.

"This wasn't just about competing or winning. It's about sharing moments and memories with people who are like-minded," said Aldrin Sojourner "Soj" Gamayon, the 2024 Red Bull Basement World Final winner from the Philippines and founder of AgriConnect.

Gamayon developed AgriConnect after conducting 80 farmer interviews, including one with his uncle, to help smallholder farmers monitor crops, manage pests and build resilience against typhoons. His path from Ilocos Norte, Philippines, to the Red Bull Basement stage remains a reference point for the programme's focus on founders starting from community problems.

The 2026 global winner will receive $100,000 in equity-free funding from Red Bull, $25,000 in Microsoft Azure credits and mentorship from Red Bull Ventures. Red Bull takes no equity at any stage of the programme, positioning Red Bull Basement as a global startup competition for first-time founders using AI tools to move from idea to MVP.

Download SI/MI assets via Red Bull Content Pool: redbullcontentpool.com/redbullbasementWF2026

More for media: redbull.com/int-en/events/red-bull-basement-world-final-2026

Media Contact: [email protected]

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2993335/Red_Bull_Basement_Participant.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2993336/Red_Bull_Basement.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2818025/5999617/Red_Bull_Logo.jpg