Red Carpet Movie Fun to Mark School Choice Week

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C., Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Families, educators, and community members are invited to take a walk on the red carpet and enjoy some popcorn at a free screening of a powerfully relatable education story, "Miss Virginia," on Tuesday, Jan. 28.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the movie will start at 6:30 p.m at the Cameo Art House Theatre. "Miss Virginia," which stars Emmy winner Uzo Aduba, tells the story of a struggling single mother who launched a movement to improve education options for her son, and others like him.

Attendees will receive complimentary popcorn and have a chance to win door prizes.

The movie screening, hosted by Parents for Educational Freedom in North Carolina, is planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week 2020, which will feature more than 50,000 school choice events across all 50 states.

"We're going to bring educational choice to the big screen and urge parents to 'be Virginia,' and work to improve the status quo," said Brian Jodice, executive vice president of Parents for Educational Freedom in North Carolina.

The Cameo Art House Theatre is located at 225 Hay St. in Fayetteville's historic downtown district.

Parents for Educational Freedom in North Carolina (PEFNC) is a non-profit organization that advocates for quality educational options through parental school choice. PEFNC's mission is to engage at the grassroots level, educate North Carolinians about the options in our state, and empower families to have a voice in their children's education.

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com.

SOURCE National School Choice Week

Related Links

www.schoolchoiceweek.com

