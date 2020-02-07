Red Carpet Ready: Gabriel & Co. + Oscar de la Renta

Gabriel & Co. couldn't be more delighted to display the undeniable versatility of our Fine Jewelry Everyday Collection with Kim and Garcia's current Resort Collection. Ms. Kim tells Hal Rubenstein, Gabriel's Global Style Director, "Our vision is a little lighter; more in tune for the way we live now." "We're educating our customer further about how to expand her closet," says Garcia, "because she moves around the world with astonishing frequency." However, the duo's primary loyalty is obvious when you see and savor the finished product. "Ultimately, we're after a joie de vivr e that came through in Oscar's clothes," says Kim. "We want to make him proud." You will see, through their wonderful collection accessorized with Gabriel & Co. sparkle in this edition of Designer Flash, they do exactly that.

The complete Designer Flash Series collection brings designers from all walks of life and style together to showcase Gabriel & Co.'s wide range of offerings, both fashion collections and bridal engagement rings and wedding bands. Each designer-dedicated web page features four parts: a written interview; the designer's selection of five new jewels from Gabriel & Co., along with a statement on each piece; the podcast, which can be viewed and downloaded; and a #GabrielNY section, which highlights each piece that the designers used to style the model in the on-page photos. Past installments have highlighted legendary brands such as Max Mara, Badgley Mischka, Norma Kamali and Tommy Hilfiger.

The interview and podcast featuring Hal, Kim and Garcia is online now, available at: https://www.gabrielny.com/designer-flash-oscarde-larenta

About Gabriel & Co.:

Gabriel & Co. is a New York City based jewelry design house which was founded in 1989 by brothers Jack and Dominick Gabriel. Family owned and operated, the company began in New York City and has since evolved into one of the most prolific fine jewelry brands in the U.S., sold at retailers nationwide. The story of Gabriel & Co. is one of passion, integrity, service and trust. Gabriel creates beautifully unique and distinctive pieces that are designed to reflect the true beauty that is unique in all of us. Each piece is passionately designed and created as a crafted personal experience. By infusing human passion into natural elements, Gabriel creates jewelry that enhances and celebrates beauty and personal achievements. Individually numbered, each piece is as unique as the woman who wears it. Gabriel & Co. has consistently won awards since 2011 in both JCK & Instore Magazines for being one of the most innovative and best performing brands in the jewelry industry.

SOURCE Gabriel & Co.

