Red Cross Declares Severe Shortage after Blood Supply Falls 35% in Past Month

Blood donors are urged to book an appointment now at RedCrossBlood.org

News Summary:

The American Red Cross is declaring a severe blood shortage after the national blood supply fell about 35% over the past month.

A nationwide flu outbreak may be sidelining blood donors. Already, the flu has overburdened hospitals — and this blood shortage means they're now being forced to triage critical blood products.

With more winter weather forecast, the problem could worsen without immediate blood donor action. Last month alone, 400 blood drives were impacted by winter weather, causing thousands of blood donations to go uncollected.

Those who may be eligible are urged to book an appointment now at RedCrossBlood.org.

WASHINGTON, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite efforts to rebuild the national blood supply in recent weeks, the inventory has continued to drop at an alarming rate of about 35% over the past month — forcing the American Red Cross to issue a severe blood shortage. This comes as flu activity is exploding across the country, where overburdened hospitals are now being forced to triage critical blood products.

High flu activity in nearly every state may be sidelining donors, slowing efforts to rebuild vital blood inventories to help patients and relieve pressure on hospitals. The shortage is especially serious for types O, A negative and B negative. Without immediate action, patients who rely on transfusions — including trauma victims, mothers in childbirth, and people with sickle cell disease or cancer — face serious risk.

There's no time to wait. Book an appointment now to give blood or platelets by using the Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

"This time of year is always challenging for blood collection — but right now, the perfect storm of a long holiday season, record flu activity and winter weather are all impeding donation efforts," said Dr. Courtney Lawrence, executive medical director for the Red Cross. "Every person's blood donation can help save lives — plus you help ease the tremendous burden on our doctors and nurses, allowing them to focus on caring for patients."

Intense winter weather and freezing temperatures are expected across much of the country in the coming weeks, potentially delaying or canceling blood drives and forcing vital units of blood to go uncollected. Last month alone, about 400 blood drives were impacted due to extreme winter weather — more than three times the number of those affected during the same time the previous year. As a result, thousands of blood donations went uncollected.

'I Had a Successful Ending Because the Blood I Needed Was There'

When emergencies like postpartum hemorrhage occur, the difference between life and death for a mother and her baby can hinge on the availability of a blood transfusion. Postpartum hemorrhage is a leading cause of maternal deaths in the United States. These crises can happen suddenly — even in pregnancies without complications — underscoring the vital need for a ready supply of blood to help save lives.

For first-time mother Reihaneh Hajibeigi, childbirth complications caused her to hemorrhage and lose nearly 40% of her blood supply. She recalled that, as she crashed, a team of doctors rushed in to save her life, asking, "Where's her blood? She needs this blood to save her life."

"It was about 10 minutes from the time I started to feel faint until they had the blood in my system, and I was basically coming back to life," Reihaneh said. "I think about the people who made it possible for me to live," she said. Watch Reihaneh share her remarkable story of survival.

Special Thank You to Those Who Come to Give During This Critical Time

The Red Cross is thanking all donors who come out through Jan. 25, by entering them for a chance to win a trip for two to Super Bowl LX, in partnership with the NFL. The winner and guest will get to enjoy Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara, CA, access to day-of in-stadium pregame activities, tickets to the official Super Bowl Experience, round-trip airfare, three-night hotel accommodations (Feb. 6-9, 2026), plus a $1,000 gift card for expenses. For full details, visit RedCrossBlood.org/SuperBowl.

The Red Cross is also extending its thanks to those who come to donate Jan. 26-Feb. 28 with a $20 e-gift card to a merchant of your choice. See RedCrossBlood.org/Heart for details.

How to Donate Blood

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment and learn more. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients.

A blood donor card or driver's license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.

Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood.

High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

About the American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or follow us on social media.

SOURCE American Red Cross