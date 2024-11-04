Red Lobster Appoints Larry Konecny as Chief Operating Officer

Industry Veteran Joins Leadership Team at the World's Largest Seafood Restaurant Chain

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Lobster® today announced the appointment of Larry Konecny as Chief Operating Officer (COO). In this role, Konecny will lead the operational strategy for Red Lobster's 545 restaurants across the United States and Canada. Reporting directly to CEO Damola Adamolekun, he will drive initiatives to deliver elevated food quality, customer service, and operational efficiency, while fostering a culture rooted in teamwork and excellence.

"Larry brings an exceptional combination of operational expertise, a passion for developing high-performing teams, and a genuine understanding of what it takes to build strong restaurant brands," said Adamolekun. "As Red Lobster advances on its comeback journey, having a world-class operations leader is essential. Larry's impressive track record and authentic leadership style make him the perfect fit for this role."

Konecny most recently served as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Concept Officer at Maggiano's Little Italy, where he led the brand through a period of record-breaking sales and profit growth, while fostering a best-in-class guest and team experience. His tenure as Vice President of Innovation & Restaurant Support at Maggiano's included leading a significant menu transformation, revitalizing lunch traffic, and leveraging the brand's unique story to drive double-digit growth in key categories.

With 30 years of experience in restaurant operations, Konecny has consistently demonstrated his ability to lead expansion efforts, reverse sales trends, and optimize key operational metrics. His philosophy centers on developing stable, high-quality leadership and building engaged teams to achieve excellence at all levels.

"I am honored to join Red Lobster at such an important moment in its history," said Konecny. "Red Lobster is a cherished brand, known for its exceptional food and dedicated people. With a solid foundation already in place, we are poised for an exciting comeback. I look forward to working with this talented team to drive our shared success and shape the future of this iconic brand."

Konecny is also dedicated to community service, sitting on the Dean's Advisory Board for the University of Houston Hilton School of Hospitality and the Foundation for Lovejoy Schools. He holds an MBA from North Central College and a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from the University of Houston.

