Red Lobster® Celebrates Moms, Dads and Grads This Spring with Gift Card Promotion, Special E-Gift Card Design and Donation to Boys & Girls Clubs of America

In addition, in honor of graduation season and the work they do for kids across the country, Red Lobster is making a donation to Boys & Girls Clubs of America as well as featuring an e-gift card design from a Club Kid. Red Lobster hosted a design competition, encouraging members of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Florida to share ocean and seafood-themed drawings for the chance to have their design featured on a Red Lobster e-gift card. The winning design, chosen by a judging panel of Red Lobster team members, was created by Club member Braydon A. and is currently available for sale on RedLobster.com .

Gift cards can be used to order Party Platters and Family Meal Deals To Go and also to enjoy classic favorites or some of Red Lobster's newest menu additions, either in-restaurant or To Go. Red Lobster recently introduced handcrafted sandwiches, including the Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich, Crispy Cod Sandwich (fondly referred to as Codzilla™) and Wagyu Bacon Cheeseburger, as well as bowls like the Baja Shrimp Bowl and Sesame-Soy Salmon Bowl, pastas like Kung Pao Noodles, and delicious appetizers like Bacon-Wrapped Sea Scallops. To view the complete Red Lobster menu, visit Red Lobster's website.

Guests are invited to celebrate all occasions in-restaurant or from the comfort of home. Find a Red Lobster restaurant at www.redlobster.com/locations or visit redlobster.com/order to order touchless delivery or To Go, now featuring NEW! Rapid Red Curbside which enables guests to pick up Red Lobster without leaving the car. To earn points for dining, including through To Go and delivery orders, and redeem tasty rewards, guests can sign up for Red Lobster's free loyalty program, My Red Lobster Rewards℠.

About Red Lobster Seafood Co.

Red Lobster is the world's largest and most-loved seafood restaurant company, headquartered in Orlando, Fla. With a proud heritage and an even brighter future, Red Lobster is focused on serving the highest quality, freshly prepared seafood that is traceable, sustainable and responsibly-sourced. To learn more about Red Lobster's sourcing standards and where the seafood we serve comes from, please visit www.redlobster.com/seafoodwithstandards. In 2021, Red Lobster was named to the Forbes America's Best Large Employers 2021 list and Newsweek's inaugural list of America's Best Loyalty Programs 2021. To learn more about Red Lobster, including locations and menu options, please visit http://www.redlobster.com or find us on Facebook or Twitter.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of America

For 160 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA.org) has provided a safe place for kids and teens to learn and grow. Clubs offer caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Boys & Girls Clubs programming promotes academic success, good character and citizenship, and healthy lifestyles. More than 4,700 Clubs serve 4.6 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. National headquarters are located in Atlanta. Learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of America on Facebook or Twitter.

